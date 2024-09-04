Kingston Marley carries on grandfather's legacy with community service in Jamaica

Jamaica: The 16 year old Kingston Marley, grandson of Reggae King Bob Marley, took a trip to home to do some community service for the Alva Primary and Infant School in St Ann, Jamaica.



Spearheaded by his non-profit organization “Children for Change”, this trip is not only a tribute to his well renowned grandfather, but it's also a reminder of the Marley family's long-standing commitment to helping the people of Jamaica.



During his visit to the school, Kingston said that the Children For Change Giveback Getaway is a way to vacation with a purpose and noted, “We visit some of the best places in Jamaica and complete a community service project.”



The community service included painting the school’s walls and ceiling, distributing essential supplies and spending time with young people while encouraging to follow the same as they grow up. Not only this, but the school staff and students also joined the teenager and his team to truly make it a community event.



It is to be noted that Children For Change was founded by Kingston Marley when he was just 9 years old and since then he has helped a number of children and hosted a number of community events in his home country.



Kingston strives to uphold his grandfather’s One Love Legacy by uplifting youth through education in Jamaica.



Earlier this week, he also donated textbooks valued at $11 million to school children with an aim to inspire them to fulfil their goals.



The young Marley, who is an athlete said that his charity through which he has been chanelling his efforts is being co run with his sister Kalani Marley and was kickstarted in 2017.



His inspiration for this charity was fueled after a visit to a camp which one of his aunts was hosting in St Ann during his first visit to Jamaica. After that visit, he decided that he wants to leave an everlasting impact on the lives of children on the island nation.



Over the past eight years, five schools from St Ann, Kingston and Clarendon have received a total of 6, 169 textbooks from Children for Change.



Kingston revealed his plans to donate more books by the end of this year and said that he will be hosting another community event in Trench Town.