Tuesday, 17th September 2024
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Nirvana Tobago: Kes the Band to ignite island on October 26

This ultimate all inclusive experience for Tobago Carnival will be held at Magdalena Grand Beach & Golf Resort from 5 pm to 11 pm.

Tuesday, 17th September 2024

Trinidad and Tobago: Nirvana Tobago Escape to Paradise event is all set to ignite the island on Saturday, October 26, 2024, as it features the well-renowned Kes the Band.

This ultimate all inclusive experience for Tobago Carnival will be held at Magdalena Grand Beach & Golf Resort from 5 pm to 11 pm. 

As the event nears, the organisers are asking the patrons to purchase their tickets at the earliest as the Early Birth Tier 1 tickers have already been sold out. 

“The countdown is on—we’re 40 days away,” said the ogranisers while noting that the General Tier 1 ticket is priced at $600 which will include food and drinks while VIP tickets costs $1000 per person comprising of premium food and drinks.

They further called upon everyone not to miss the exclusive opportunity to experience, engage, and enjoy and noted, “Get ready to escape to paradise with Nirvana Tobago at the stunning Magdalena Grand Beach & Golf Resort on October 26, 2024! Prepare for an extraordinary night with top-tier entertainment, delectable cuisine, and premium drinks that will keep the energy high all night long!”

Don’t miss out on this unforgettable tropical escape. Get your tickets today and be part of the Nirvana Tobago experience,” they added.

People can purchase online tickets through this LINK while they can also acquire offline tickets from the following locations:

In Tobago – Barcode (Scarborough), LUST Restaurant and Lounge (Lowlands Mall), DelTech Distributors (Argyle), Pablo Supermarket (Argyle) and Jade Monkey (Crown Point) 

In Trinidad – 63 Bar & Lounge (Ariapita Avenue), SoundForge (St. James), 519 Trinidad (C3 Centre) and Shoeaholics (Frederick Street, Trincity Mall & Center City Mall).

Notably, Nirvana Tobago is one of the premium events being held as part of the highly anticipated Tobago Carnival 2024, which will run from September 14 to October 28, 2024. The carnival will feature a number of events and activities and is anticipated to attract a huge crowd from across the region.

Monica Walker

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Uncategorised

Christmas donation for Dominica from Norway sailors

Tuesday, 17th September 2024

Team Leader, Inspector Rosemary Isles-Joseph addressing the students of the Sandy Point Primary School
Uncategorised

St Kitts: officer encourages sandy point youth to practice good behavious

Tuesday, 17th September 2024

Mia Mottley announces elections ahead of due date, Barbados goes into polls on 19 Jan
Uncategorised

Mia Mottley announces elections ahead of due date, Barbados goes into pol...

Tuesday, 17th September 2024

Masked policemen storms police stations in Haiti to release fellow officers
Uncategorised

Masked policemen storms police stations in Haiti to release fellow office...

Tuesday, 17th September 2024

Dominica Prime Minister discusses bilateral ties with Bahrain Crown Prince
Uncategorised

Dominica Prime Minister discusses bilateral ties with Bahrain Crown Princ...

Tuesday, 17th September 2024

Kamla-Persad-Bissessar- Leader of opposition Trinidad and Tobago
Uncategorised

"PNM must accept responsibility, stop blaming citizens and manage this cr...

Tuesday, 17th September 2024

8 young girls competed for Dominica Carnival Princess 2024 crown (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

Dominica: 8 young girls to compete for Dominica Carnival Princess 2024 cr...

Tuesday, 17th September 2024

Alarming situation for fishing gear, threat to marine life, credits to Facebook
Caribbean

Alarming situation for fishing gear, threat to marine life: Reports

Tuesday, 17th September 2024