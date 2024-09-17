Nirvana Tobago: Kes the Band to ignite island on October 26

This ultimate all inclusive experience for Tobago Carnival will be held at Magdalena Grand Beach & Golf Resort from 5 pm to 11 pm.

Trinidad and Tobago: Nirvana Tobago Escape to Paradise event is all set to ignite the island on Saturday, October 26, 2024, as it features the well-renowned Kes the Band.

As the event nears, the organisers are asking the patrons to purchase their tickets at the earliest as the Early Birth Tier 1 tickers have already been sold out.

“The countdown is on—we’re 40 days away,” said the ogranisers while noting that the General Tier 1 ticket is priced at $600 which will include food and drinks while VIP tickets costs $1000 per person comprising of premium food and drinks.

They further called upon everyone not to miss the exclusive opportunity to experience, engage, and enjoy and noted, “Get ready to escape to paradise with Nirvana Tobago at the stunning Magdalena Grand Beach & Golf Resort on October 26, 2024! Prepare for an extraordinary night with top-tier entertainment, delectable cuisine, and premium drinks that will keep the energy high all night long!”

“Don’t miss out on this unforgettable tropical escape. Get your tickets today and be part of the Nirvana Tobago experience,” they added.

People can purchase online tickets through this LINK while they can also acquire offline tickets from the following locations:

In Tobago – Barcode (Scarborough), LUST Restaurant and Lounge (Lowlands Mall), DelTech Distributors (Argyle), Pablo Supermarket (Argyle) and Jade Monkey (Crown Point)

In Trinidad – 63 Bar & Lounge (Ariapita Avenue), SoundForge (St. James), 519 Trinidad (C3 Centre) and Shoeaholics (Frederick Street, Trincity Mall & Center City Mall).

Notably, Nirvana Tobago is one of the premium events being held as part of the highly anticipated Tobago Carnival 2024, which will run from September 14 to October 28, 2024. The carnival will feature a number of events and activities and is anticipated to attract a huge crowd from across the region.