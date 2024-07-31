Friday, 9th August 2024
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Night of Caribbean Rose all set to be hosted in London

The Caribbean Global Awards is hosting a special ‘The Night of the Caribbean Rose’ on September 28, 2024, at the Leonardo Royal Hotel, London.

Wednesday, 31st July 2024

Caribbean: The Caribbean Global Awards is hosting a special ‘The Night of the Caribbean Rose’ on September 28, 2024, at the Leonardo Royal Hotel, London.  

The organizers have invited the public to be part of the extravaganza event to enjoy its vibrant and magical vibes.  

“Don’t miss the glamorous event where the stars of great achievers shine the brightest,” mentioned the Caribbean Global Awards. 

The tickets to the event are available at the official website of Caribbean Global Awards. Notably, it is a much-anticipated event that promotes economic development by showcasing, acknowledging, and commemorating the Caribbean Global innovators, leaders and entrepreneurs. 

From the nominations, the top ten leaders chosen under the People’s choice Caribbean Global Leader 2024 are-  

  • The President of Guyana – Dr. Irfaan Ali 
  • The Prime Minister of Barbados – Mia Amor Mottley 
  • The Prime Minister of Grenada – Dickon Mitchell 
  • The Prime Minister of Jamaica – Andrew Holness 
  • The Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis – Dr. Terrance Drew 
  • The Prime Minister of St. Vincent and Grenadines – Ralph Everard Gonsalves 
  • The Prime Minister of Bahamas – Philip Davis 
  • The Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago – Keith Rowley 
  • The Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda – Gaston Browne  
  • The President of Dominica – Sylvania Burton 

 On September 28, 2024, Caribbean Global Awards will also present the awards to the President of Guyana – Dr. Irfaan Ali at Hybrid Central London. He was chosen with over 609 votes.  

Not only in Guyana, but he also as well has served as a Chairman of the CARICOM (The Caribbean Community and Common Market), contributing great towards the growth and development of the region. 

His unwavering dedication towards advancing and fostering regional cooperation stands for progress and prosperity across the Caribbean. With the highest count of votes by the people, such a statement marks great significance. 

As this event is held every year, last year, The Prime minister of Barbados- Mia Amor Mottley was presented with- 

  • Pride of the Caribbean, and 
  • Special recognition in Leadership 

Significantly, this year as well she is second in the list. This presents the great mark of her leadership in the transformation of the region. 

With each passing day, the Caribbean region is following steady development, is on the peak with achieving various recognitions.  

Along with the leaders, there are several other leaderships as well that are part of Caribbean Global Awards. This includes- Art & Culture, Beauty (Hair, Skin & Cosmetics), Fashion, Business, Travel, Sports, Technology, Healthcare etc. 

“Join us in celebrating the often-overlooked achievements of Caribbean professionals, educators, innovators, and entrepreneurs worldwide,” added the Caribbean Global Awards. 

The event will highlight the achievement of the esteemed Caribbean Global Hybrid Awards. This will allow the participants to have valuable insights into Caribbean culture and lifestyle which will include- 

  • Newest industry trends or business ideas 
  • Unique selling proposition of Caribbean Companies 
  • Enhanced brand visibility through the event itself 

Sasha Baptiste

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Uncategorised

Vehicle found, one man in custody in relation to armed robbery in West Fa...

Wednesday, 31st July 2024

Uncategorised

BVI marijuana industry on hold until Governor responds to the bill

Wednesday, 31st July 2024

Man in police remand suspiciously dies in Antigua and Barbuda
Uncategorised

Man in police remand suspiciously dies in Antigua and Barbuda

Wednesday, 31st July 2024

Construction of new Dominica Grammar School to begin this week
Uncategorised

Construction of new Dominica Grammar School to begin this week

Wednesday, 31st July 2024

Rachel Bhagwandeen (deceased)
Uncategorised

Trinidad: Pet dog kills 11-year-old girl in bedroom

Wednesday, 31st July 2024

Leo DiCaprio applauds transformation of Antigua Barbuda's Redonda islands
Uncategorised

Leo DiCaprio applauds transformation of Antigua Barbuda's Redonda islands

Wednesday, 31st July 2024

Jamaica notes 7.8% decline in murder cases compared to 2022 PC: Facebook
Uncategorised

Jamaica notes 7.8% decline in murder cases compared to 2022

Wednesday, 31st July 2024

St Kitts and Nevis U-20 football team wins against Cayman Islands by 3 goals (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

St Kitts and Nevis U-20 football team wins against Cayman Islands by 3 go...

Wednesday, 31st July 2024