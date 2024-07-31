Night of Caribbean Rose all set to be hosted in London

The Caribbean Global Awards is hosting a special ‘The Night of the Caribbean Rose’ on September 28, 2024, at the Leonardo Royal Hotel, London.

The organizers have invited the public to be part of the extravaganza event to enjoy its vibrant and magical vibes.

“Don’t miss the glamorous event where the stars of great achievers shine the brightest,” mentioned the Caribbean Global Awards.

The tickets to the event are available at the official website of Caribbean Global Awards. Notably, it is a much-anticipated event that promotes economic development by showcasing, acknowledging, and commemorating the Caribbean Global innovators, leaders and entrepreneurs.

From the nominations, the top ten leaders chosen under the People’s choice Caribbean Global Leader 2024 are-

The President of Guyana – Dr. Irfaan Ali

The Prime Minister of Barbados – Mia Amor Mottley

The Prime Minister of Grenada – Dickon Mitchell

The Prime Minister of Jamaica – Andrew Holness

The Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis – Dr. Terrance Drew

The Prime Minister of St. Vincent and Grenadines – Ralph Everard Gonsalves

The Prime Minister of Bahamas – Philip Davis

The Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago – Keith Rowley

The Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda – Gaston Browne

The President of Dominica – Sylvania Burton

On September 28, 2024, Caribbean Global Awards will also present the awards to the President of Guyana – Dr. Irfaan Ali at Hybrid Central London. He was chosen with over 609 votes.

Not only in Guyana, but he also as well has served as a Chairman of the CARICOM (The Caribbean Community and Common Market), contributing great towards the growth and development of the region.

His unwavering dedication towards advancing and fostering regional cooperation stands for progress and prosperity across the Caribbean. With the highest count of votes by the people, such a statement marks great significance.

As this event is held every year, last year, The Prime minister of Barbados- Mia Amor Mottley was presented with-

Pride of the Caribbean, and

Special recognition in Leadership

Significantly, this year as well she is second in the list. This presents the great mark of her leadership in the transformation of the region.

With each passing day, the Caribbean region is following steady development, is on the peak with achieving various recognitions.

Along with the leaders, there are several other leaderships as well that are part of Caribbean Global Awards. This includes- Art & Culture, Beauty (Hair, Skin & Cosmetics), Fashion, Business, Travel, Sports, Technology, Healthcare etc.

“Join us in celebrating the often-overlooked achievements of Caribbean professionals, educators, innovators, and entrepreneurs worldwide,” added the Caribbean Global Awards.

The event will highlight the achievement of the esteemed Caribbean Global Hybrid Awards. This will allow the participants to have valuable insights into Caribbean culture and lifestyle which will include-