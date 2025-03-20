Dominica: Opposition storms into the House of Parliament in protest against Electoral Reform Bills

The three bills, passed in Parliament, aim to strengthen Dominica’s electoral system, but the opposition argues they fall short of ensuring truly transparent and inclusive elections.

Dominica: The Opposition United Workers’ Party (UWP) in Dominica staged a protest outside the House of Parliament on Wednesday, March 19, opposing the introduction of three significant Electoral Reform Bills. This protest follows Opposition Leader Dr. Thomson Fontaine’s alignment with the Electoral Reform Coalition (ERC), a civil society group advocating for more comprehensive changes to the country’s electoral system.

The three bills, which were passed in Parliament yesterday, aim to strengthen Dominica’s commitment to free and fair elections. However, the opposition protested against them, arguing that the reforms fall short of ensuring truly transparent and inclusive electoral processes.

On Wednesday, Parliament debated and passed the Electoral Commission Bill 2024, House of Assembly Elections Bill 2024, and Registration of Electors Bill 2024, as confirmed by an official press release from the Office of the Prime Minister later that evening.

Prime Minister Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit defended the reforms, asserting that they align with international standards. He emphasized that the consultation process included not only public input but also the participation of regional and international organizations such as the Organization of American States (OAS), the Commonwealth, the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), and the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS).

These reforms which are the first of its kind in the post-independence system to be introduced by any government is being hailed as a milestone by people across the Caribbean region. However, in a bid to cause widespread discontent, the opposition hosted this protest, claiming the reforms don’t go far enough in ensuring free and fair elections.

The Election Reform Coalition has also expressed disappointment that the government is pushing forward with the bills without proper public scrutiny. On the other hand, the government hosted a series of public consultations since August 2023 and gave every citizen a fair chance of coming up and provide suggestions regarding the same.

Chaos Erupts as Protest Escalates

Protests in Dominica took a dramatic turn when the opposition attempted to forcibly enter the House of Parliament, prompting police to use tear gas and rubber bullets to maintain control.

The Electoral Reform Coalition and opposition groups had initially planned a peaceful demonstration to express their disapproval of the three electoral reform bills. However, the situation quickly escalated as protesters violently removed barricades, leading to the police intervention.

Overview of the Passed Bills

Despite the chaos, Parliament proceeded to pass the three electoral bills which were as follows: