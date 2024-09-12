Rehabilitation of St. Peter’s main road progressing rapidly: PM Terrance Drew

Prime Minister added, ”Today I visited the ongoing rehabilitation of the St. Peter’s main road, and I am pleased to see the progress being made.”

St Kitts and Nevis: The rehabilitation of the St. Peter’s main road has been progressing rapidly in St Kitts and Nevis, aiming to enhance connectivity. Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew shared the update and expressed delight in witnessing the progress on the project.

He added, ”Today I visited the ongoing rehabilitation of the St. Peter’s main road, and I am pleased to see the progress being made.” PM Drew noted that the construction and repairing of the road was denied by the previous administration.

It is the part of the long-awaited Rehabilitation of St. Peter’s Main Road and FT Williams Highway which was announced by Prime Minister Dr Drew on August 22, 2023. He said that the project is aimed at enhancing the connectivity within the region and boost the infrastructural growth in St Kitts and Nevis.

With the construction, the route will be extended through the Shadwell roundabout to New Road, culminating at Ogees. The resurfacing of the road will begin at the roundabout by the Robert L Bradshaw International Airport along the FT Williams Highway.

Now, the construction has been progressing rapidly as significant progress is being with the efficient work as the workers were carrying out work on the drainage system. As of March 2024, the construction work has also been completed on the sidewalks, and the retaining wall, providing boost to the infrastructure projects.

Prime Minister Dr Drew stated that the growth in infrastructure has been showing positive sign for St Kitts and Nevis. He shared glimpses on his social media and noted that the project is entering a new phase of its road rehabilitation project for the St. Peters Main Road and FT Williams Highway East.

In February 2024, the Public Works toured the site and conducted critical assessments of properties surrounding the roadway. The project covers a distance of 6.22 km and the contractor Rock and Dirt Limited added that this should be completed within one year under the supervision of PWD.

A property survey was conducted within a 100ft radius of the middle of the road, and it will help in establishing structural conditions of these properties before the demolition work begins.