Antigua: UPP Leader Jamale Pringle files complaint over broken Labour Day 2025 performance contract

Antigua and Barbuda: The United Progressive Party’s  (UPP) opposition leader, Jamale Pringle, has officially filed a complaint with the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda.  The complaint concerns a breach of contract for a listed performance by a contractual artist for Labour Day 2025.

According to Pringle, he approached Stardon Records to secure a performance by the famous artist Armani Givenchy Moodie. They signed a contract which was supervised by Pringle’s attorney Bowen & Bowen. 

The agreement included a performance fee of $10,000 USD of which half ($5,000) was paid in advance as a deposit. However on the day of the performance, the artist and the performance team did not show up, with the event’s attendees leaving the venue disappointed. 

In his police statement, the Opposition Leader of Antigua and Barbuda said he believes Armani Moodie and his team may be returning to the island for the carnival season. He further spoke of his frustration which extended beyond the breach of contract, as he did not receive an apology or his deposit back from Stardon Records.

 Promoter seeks refund for unpaid Performance Fees 

Pringle said, “So, from since then, I’m trying to get back my funds — the 50% that I would have paid to have them perform, and to date, I cannot get my funds. And when I learned that they were coming to Antigua for another promoter, I made a report to the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda, more so the CID department, in efforts to try and recoup the funds that they had for me.”

The authorities have started investigating the matter and advised Pringle for his next steps. This incident has raised concerns about how entertainment deals are managed, as it also highlights the legal problems that can happen when contracts are not fulfilled from either side. 

Sasha Baptiste

