Sunday, 27th July 2025
Antigua: Brother of UPP MP Algernon Watts dies at KFC drive-through

He reportedly collapsed in his car while placing his order. When KFC staff noticed he wasn’t moving, they contacted the authorities.

Saturday, 26th July 2025

Antigua and Barbuda: A Sudden tragedy struck at KFC drive through after Regan Calliste, the brother of Algernon Watts MP of the St. George constituency, for the United Progressive Party (UPP) collapsed and died at KFC drive-through while placing an order at Buckley Line branch. 

Reportedly Regan Calliste collapsed in his car as while he was placing his order, when the KFC staff noticed that he wasn’t moving, the staff proceeded to contact the authorities.  

Upon the arrival of the police and medics they found Calliste unresponsive and tried to revive by conducting a resuscitation on him, but ultimately all efforts failed and Calliste was pronounced dead on the scene. 

While the exact cause of his death has not been identified by the medical officials on the scene. Reports say that Calliste may have suffered a cardiac arrest that led to his death. 

Calliste had previously served as the Director of the National Vocational and Rehabilitation Center for Persons with Disabilities.

And upon the reports of his death Family members and loved ones, including MP Watts, gathered at the scene to see what transpired. 

Authorities are still conducting an investigation into his death, with his burial details set to be announced soon. 

The citizens of Antigua and Barbuda have poured out their condolences to the family with one user writing “To Mrs. Calliste, his daughter, family, colleagues and friends, I convey my deepest condolences. May his soul rest in peace

While another user who had interacted with Calliste earlier wrote “Omg You came and visited me at my workplace yesterday morning we spoke up to this morning again, didn't know it would be our last conversation. SIP Mr. Caliste

Monika Walker is an experienced journalist specializing in global political developments and international relations. With a keen eye for accuracy and analysis, Monika has been reporting for over a decade, bringing stories to light that matter to readers around the world. She holds a degree in International Journalism and is passionate about giving a voice to underrepresented communities through factual reporting.

Monika Walker

