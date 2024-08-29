Shark Attack or Not? 16-Year-Old Jamaican found mutilated at sea

Jamaica: A 16-year-old student of William Knibb Memorial High School, Jahmari Reid, was found dead with his head and arm severed after what is believed to be a 'shark attack' in Falmouth.



According to the information, Jahmari went missing during a solo spearfishing trip, and divers later found his mutilated body near the Fisherman's Village in Falmouth Trelawny on Monday, August 26, 2024.



It is also being said that a large tiger shark was reportedly spotted near the scene, and locals called the government for the shark to be located and killed.



While the news of the teenager being killed by a shark has made the news locally and internationally, many are waiting for evidence to confirm that he was killed by a shark.



It is said that Reid had injuries consistent with a shark attack, but it hasn't been confirmed as yet. The locals are wondering why the shark only took the head and hand, notably because humans aren't a part of a shark's natural diet, and unprovoked shark attacks on humans are rare.



Sharks love smaller fishes, seals, etc, and will most likely not find a human in wet clothes that tasty unless they're starving. After one or two bites, it may tell itself it just had a bite of something not worth eating or that it made a mistake. Also, it probably had a big meal before and won't spend time poking itself with the rest of the body.



The police officials said that they are investigating the incident and noted that Reid's headless body, with the left arm missing, was recovered from the sea in the vicinity of the Falmouth All-Age School Tuesday morning, a day after he went spearfishing and was reported missing. He also had multiple bites on his body.



After the locals got to know about the incident, thousands of people came together on the fishing beach to see the remains of Jahmari Reid. The teen's father was also there, who expressed his severe shock and was seen breaking down in tears.



He said that he often asked his son not to go alone for his spearfishing hobby as it is not safe and it seems like his fears have now came to reality.