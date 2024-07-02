Hurricane Beryl hits Caribbean: Know Disaster Preparedness tips

Disaster Preparedness is of great importance as it provides support in reducing the loss of life and livelihoods.

Disaster Preparedness is of great importance as it provides support in reducing the loss of life and livelihoods. Caribbean being the disaster prone area holds the threat of being knocked anytime by the disasters.

Due to the vulnerability to natural disasters, there comes a need for disaster preparedness in the Caribbean region. At present, Hurricane Beryl is posing a threat in several of the islands in the Caribbean region which states the need for risk reduction strategies, preparedness.

The disaster preparedness tips are as follows-

Personal Protective Equipments (PPE)

The personal protective equipment is necessary to protect emergency response and recovery workers from the hazards. These include several of the items like-

Gloves- These will help in handling debris and protecting the hands as the shattered pieces from the destruction may cause adverse effects.

Waterproof Clothing- During the storms, such types of clothes will keep the people dry and warm.

Sturdy Shoes or Boots- Such a footwear pattern would safeguard feet from the sharp objects or debris.

Safety Glasses- Eye Protection is of great importance and such an object will help in protecting the eyes from dust, debris or winds.

During the Hurricane, certain equipments kept handy would foster safety and security. These include-

Helmet – Such an object would protect the head from falling objects and the hard hit.

Life Jacket- In disaster prone areas, life jacket is one of the basic requirements.

For Post-Hurricane situations as well, several of the items are to be kept as the bit of the time is required after the disaster hits any of the country. These may include-

High- Visibility Vest- It will make one more visible to rescuers and others.

Chemical-resistant Gloves- Such an item will provide support in handling potentially hazardous materials.

Safety Harness- It should be considered in case one is working on roofs or other elevated areas.

Keep Battery-Operated Radio

Battery-operated radio is one of the essential parts of hurricane preparedness kit. It will help one to always stay informed about the weather updates, emergency alerts. Considerably, when the power and internet services are down due to the weather conditions, battery operated radio would provide great support.

Emergency, Evacuation Plan Ready

During and after the storm, ensuring safety is of great importance. By considering the vulnerability of the disaster prone areas, preparing home for all the conditions that may cause destruction is must. This includes-

Securing Windows and Doors – Such an action can be done by using storm shutters or plywood for protecting the windows. Reinforcing garage doors would give a great change.

Clearing the Yard- By removing or securing outdoor items that could be the target of high winds would foster safety and security.

Checking Utilities- One must completely be aware of turning off the utilities like gas, electricity and water. So, in case any emergency alerts as per the authorities got enforced, the needful can be done. Along with having an emergency plan ready, evacuation plans as well need to be ready as disasters are unpredictable.

Know Evacuation Route- One must be familiar with the local evacuation routes. Also, identifying multiple routes is of great importance in case of road closures.

Designating safe location- Knowing the safe location to reach out when required due to the adverse effects should be the part of evacuation plan.

Emergency Kit

Such a kit is a crucial part of Hurricane preparedness. Under this, several of the basic utilities are included, that are-

Water- At least one gallon per person per day should be stored for at least five to seven days for the purpose of drinking and sanitation.

Food- Storing food for such time is one of the basic requirements. Non-perishable food items like canned goods, protein bars, dried fruits, nuts, and ready to eat meals if stored would provide great support.

Cell Phone with Chargers and Backup Battery- In such situations, power supplies get shut, so keeping the cell phones charged with battery backup would ensure to seek the help from these when in need.

Personal Hygiene Items- Having sufficient items like toothpaste, deodorants, bodywash, soap, sanitary napkins and other feminine hygiene products as well needs to be ensured.

Cash and Important Documents- Keeping cash and important documents safe is much required as the destruction by the disaster may cause damage to them whose loss is very hard to be dealt with.

First-Aid Kit

Having ready first aid kit is of basic requirement Bandages, antiseptic, medications is of great importance so first aid at the needful times can be provided.

The preparedness includes the strategies and the idea of fostering safety and security while being and surviving in the region during tough times.