Jamaican-British Actor Michael Ward charged with multiple sexual offenses by Metropolitan Police

Jamaican-British actor Micheal Ward known for his role in shows and films including Top Boy, Small Axe and Blue Story has been formally charged by the Metropolitan Police with two counts of rape, two counts of assault by penetration, and one count of sexual assault.

The Metropolitan Police issued a statement of the charges that stem from a single woman who reported that the incidents allegedly took place in January 2023.

The 27-year-old Bafta-winning actor of Cheshunt, Hertfordshire has denied all the allegations entirely and said that he has fully cooperated with the police and has “full faith” that his name will be cleared soon.

The British actor is set to appear before Thames Magistrates' Court in East London on August 28, 2025 to answer the charges set against him.

Micheal Ward’s Career

The Jamaican actor born and raised in London first gained fame starring in Netflix series Top Boy from 2019 to 2022, and proceeded to make his name by starring as one of the stars of Blue Story in 2019.

In 2020 Ward won the Rising Star Prize at BAFTA Awards for his performances and earned nominations for the Bafta TV Awards in the category of best supporting actor his roles in Small Axe and Empire of Light

The British also starred in the recently released films, “Eddington”, an American neo-Western film set to already be released in America on July 18 and expected to be released in August 22,2025 in the UK. Ward starred alongside Joaquin Phoenix, Emma Stone, and Pedro Pascal in the upcoming film.

Reportedly Ward’s UK agency Olivia Bell Management has dropped the actor due to the allegations and charges against him.

Metropolitan Police support victim as investigations continue in Michael Ward Case

The Superintendent of the Metropolitan Police, Scott Ware expressed that the police force will continue to support the anonymous female who made the claims as investigations and cases of this nature usually have significant impact on the individuals who make the reports.

Catherine Baccas, the deputy chief crown prosecutor for CPS London South said the the Crown Prosecution Service allowed the Metropolitan Police to charge the Ward with the two accounts of rape and two accounts of assault by penetration against a woman in January 2023 after they carefully reviewed the evidence that was presented.

She added that it is important to the case that there be no reporting, commentary, or sharing of information online that could interfere with the proceedings of the case.