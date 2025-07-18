Saint Lucians outraged by KFC’s controversial Kanaval Krunch Box advertisement

KFC’s new Kanaval Krunch Box ad has sparked outrage across Saint Lucia for depicting food on a rat trap with an insulting message.

Saint Lucia: KFC is under intense public scrutiny for their recent controversial Carnival advertisement in honor of the ongoing Carnival season in Saint Lucia. The advertisement of their newly launched meal combo “Kanaval Krunch Box” showcases KFC food placed on a rat trap with the message “This would catch a lot of you.”

The image immediately drew backlash from the Saint Lucians as many viewed it as disrespectful and offensive in its portrayal of the consumer.

Consumer Association’s president calls it offensive and distasteful

The president of the National Consumer Association(NCA) of Saint Lucia, Dr. Thetica Lewis addressed the recent marketing promotion of the fast food franchise in Saint Lucia by issuing a public statement condemning the imagery along with the words that were used in the advertisement.

The NCA president described the advertisement as distasteful and offensive as it widely suggested that the consumer has no will power, lacks intelligence and discernment and can therefore be easily manipulated.

The NCA called for an immediate removal of the rat trap advertisement, instructing KFC to issue a formal and public apology to its consumers. They also called for a review of its advertisement standards to ensure that such advertisements have no place in society in the future.

The consumer advocacy body stated that it understood the importance of creativity in advertising but marketing should never be done at the expense of public decency or consumer respect for the sake of humor and shock value.

The NCA further called for all campaigns, especially from global influential businesses such as the fast food franchises, to uphold the values of dignity, respect, and responsibility in all their campaigns.

The National Consumer Association promised to continue in its advocacy for fair and respectful treatment for all consumers and reminded the businesses that they must be aware that the success of their products and services is rooted in trust and loyalty shared between them and their customers.

KFC is yet to issue a statement and a public apology as of now.