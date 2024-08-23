Trinidad: KFC cashier turns her back on customers, casually starts eating while they wait

Trinidad and Tobago: A disturbing incident occurred at the fast food chain restaurant KFC in Valsayn, Trinidad has left customers outraged and demanding for better services.



According to the information from a local, on Tuesday, August 20, a cashier at the Curepe/Valsayn location allegedly kept the customers waiting in line while she ate in front of them.



The eyewitnesses reported that the cashier who was a female asked if anyone wanted original chicken, but no one responded and maintained their position in a line to place their orders. She then replied, 'That's all of you; I'm going to eat; all of you will have to wait.'



The young lady (cashier) then turned her back and began to eat right on the counter behind the cash register in the company of two other colleagues. The incident left the customers feeling ignored as they had to wait until they finished their meal.



While calling it complete nonsense, the eyewitness noted, "And what's ironic is that we, the customers, have to wait until she is finished. Now, that is real customer service meted out at our KFC restaurant where we, the consumers, must take...I say NO! This nonsense must stop."



Even the crowd at the location was heard saying 'stop eating' 'stop eating' as the staff ignored them and continued having their meal.



The incident has sparked outage among citizens and residents of Trinidad with several of them taking to social media and calling for improved customer service. While KFC is yet to comment on the incident, but customers are calling out for some action.



"That staff on that side really have some nasty attitude no lie," said a citizen named Ella Angel while another user noted, "There is no moral value in society, this is blatantly disrespect to the customer, prestige holding train your employees on work ethics."



"KFC is the worst. All u get is attitude and bad service," said another customer and added, " They pelt the food on the counter like they feeding dogs. They give you what they feel like and not what you order, then give nasty attitude if even try to enquire about the order. Stupse. The worst."