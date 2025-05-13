Dominica’s Carsim Birmingham secures spot in Canada’s Got Talent Finals

Dominica: Carsim Birmingham, a resident of the Commonwealth of Dominica, has made it to the finals of Canada’s Got Talent. His selection as the finalist has sparked excitement across Dominica and the entire region.

According to the information, Birmingham received the golden buzzer on Season 4 of Canada’s Got Talent which aired on March 19. This golden buzzer secured him a direct entry to the semi-finals.

Following the announcement of him being in the finals, Birmingham expressed his excitement and said that it felt amazing to be in the finale of the renowned reality show. He said that he is creating a path of hopes and dreams for several young individuals all across the world, especially back home in Dominica.

He added that it also feels unreal and called the experience a dream come true. The Dominican added that he dreamt about such a dream while singing in Soufriere at the top of his lungs on his mother’s balcony and now it is a reality. He said that he could have imagined these dreams coming to fruition in the biggest way possible.

The finalist also thanked god for every decision that he has made in the past which him to this moment.

Notably, Birmingham is from a small community in the Dominica’s south but now he lives in Vancouver, BC, Canada where stays optimistic about realising his dreams as a renowned singer. He also said that throughout his journey of Canada’s Got Talent, the biggest challenge was letting the world know who he truly is.

He said that he had always struggled with his sexuality and allowing people from where he is from to see the authentic him and during the audition, he had the decision to either keep it hidden or celebrate it and he said that he chose the latter because he had one chance at showing the world a good first impression and he wanted it to be one where his heart was worn on his sleeves and people could also relate to his story in a positive way.

The final of Canada’s Got Talent will air on Tuesday, May 13th at 8 pm Eastern Standard Time. The biggest talent competition show in Canada this year is even bigger with Shania Twain, Kardinal Offishall, Howie Mandel and Katherine Ryan as judges. Also, the winner of this year will once again walk away with a life changing grand prize of one million dollars.