Dominica’s Jazz n’ Creole returns May 4: Colton T, Swingin’ Stars headline star-studded lineup

The Jazz n’ Creole festival was officially launched on March 28 with the organisers inviting everyone to be part of this musical festival on May 4.

Dominica: The highly anticipated Jazz n’ Creole 2025 is all set to return on May 4, 2025, at Fort Shirley in the Cabrits National Park, bringing a perfect fusion of music, culture and nature for everyone. The lineup for this exciting music festival has also been unveiled by the organisers with the headliners including a mix of local, regional and international artists.

According to the information, the festival was officially launched on March 28 with the organisers inviting everyone to be part of this musical festival on May 4. Beginning at 2 pm, the event will be an afternoon and evening of jazz, Caribbean rhythms and cultural experiences.

The performers for this year’s Jazz ‘n Creole includes ColtonT, Swingin’ Stars, Signal Band, Marie Pascale, Abiyah Israel, Shalina and Carlyn XP from Dominica while from the region and beyond will be opera and jazz singer Marie-Claire Giraud from Dominica and New York, Jazz trumpeter Etienne Charles from Trinidad and Tobago and reggae performer Etana from Jamaica.

Notably, the organisers have also released a series of fringe activities which will be held in celebration of the Jazz n Creole 2025. The events already kicked off yesterday and provided both visitors and locals the chance to enjoy intimate jazz performances, cultural showcases as well as pre-festival celebrations.

The organisers invited the attendees to embrace a Sunset Creole Chic dress code which is inspired by the warm hues of a Dominican sunset including rich gold, deep coral, warm orange, red and yellow shades which can be complimented by magenta, peach and muted teal.

Complete lineup for Jazz n’ Creole

The lineup for this year’s event includes faces from across the island, region and beyond. From Etana to Marie-Claire Giraud, the event features something for every music enthusiast.

The complete lineup of performers for the upcoming event is as follows:

Etana

Marie-Claire Giraud

Etienne Charles

Signal Band

Colton T

Carlyn XP

Swingin’ Stars

Marie Pascale

Abiyah Yisrael

Shalina

Tickets for Jazz n’ Creole 2025

The general tickets for the main event are priced at $135 for early bird purchases and $160 for advance tickets. The organisers said that interested individuals can purchase tickets online at www.dominicafestivals.com or from the Discover Dominica Authority which is located on Great Marlborough Street in the capital city Roseau.

Tickets at the gate will cost at $200 and teenagers between the age of 13 to 17 can attend for $75 while the event is free for children under 12. There are also VIP packages which will offer premium seating along with a dedicated bar service available at a price of $350.