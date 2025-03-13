Game of Thrones star Nathalie Emmanuel returns to her roots in Dominica for Mas Domnik 2025

Emmanuel was seen playing mas at Mas Domnik 2025, exploring Soma Garden, visiting the Kalinago Territory and much more.

Dominica: British actress Nathalie Emmanuel known for her roles as Missandei in Game of Thrones and Ramsey in Furious 7 of Thibaud Heritage visited her hometown Dominica for the first time during carnival celebrations. During her visit, she connected with her family and was seen having the time of her life.

Emmanuel was seen playing mas at Mas Domnik 2025, exploring Soma Garden, visiting the Kalinago Territory and much more. She also went for river tubing, enjoyed a culinary experience with Chef Damien at Coulibri Ridge and experienced the local food and drinks.

She stayed at the luxurious Jungle Bay Resort in Dominica and expressed her delight of being on the island nation.

The glimpses of the actress’s visit were shared by the Ministry of Tourism of Dominica on their official social media account with the Ministry saying, “We’re so happy to have you, Nathalie, and look forward to more collaborations!”

Minister of Tourism Denise Charles also held a special meeting with Emmanuel and honoured her with a special plaque commemorating her visit to the Nature Isle.

The actress, who is of Saint Lucian and Dominican descent proudly celebrated her dual heritage during the carnival time as she was holding both Dominican and Saint Lucian flags. She was also wearing a lot of jewels representing the Caribbean culture and her love for it.

The British actress also took to Facebook to express her excitement and said, “I finally made it home to Dominica for Mas Domnik 2025 and it was a great experience. After landing and doing a quick change we went straight to Mega Monday with Triplek because we don’t play about carnival.”

She also attended the Carnival Tuesday and said, “We turned into butterflies and did pretty mas with Hysterio Mas and we all danced and danced and danced all day and into the night.” Further, on Wednesday, Emmanuel along with her group of friends went to the Kalinago region to bury the carnival spirit until next year at Tewe Vaval.

She called it an amazing sight to behold and said that she felt honoured tob be included and learn about this exciting custom ‘Tewe Vava’. The actress had a great time during her time in Dominica and said that she will return back soon.