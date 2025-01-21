Mas Domnik: 2025 Carnival opening in Dominica ranked ‘phenomenal’ by revellers

On Saturday, Dominica’s Carnival 2025 Opening was nothing short of phenomenal. Not even the rain could dampen the vibes—it only amplified the energy.

The 2025 Carnival season in Dominica dubbed ‘Mas Domnik’ opened to a huge success on Saturday, January 18, 2025, with revellers calling it ‘nothing short of phenomenal.’ Taking to Facebook, a number of locals shared glimpses as they danced their hearts out filling the streets of Roseau with carnival spirit.

A local named Hercillia Cindy Henderson ranked it 10/10 and noted that the rain made it more ‘spectacular’. Another local noted, “Dominica's vibrant Carnival never disappoints. Here are a few faces who participated in the lengthy and wet Opening Parade. Despite the inclement weather, participants and spectators appeared to be revelling with glee. I certainly enjoyed the spectacle.”

The parade attracted a massive crowd, with kids and women dressed up in unique and colourful outfits. Several people were also dressed up as Moko Jumbies, showcasing the authentic Caribbean culture to the visitors and the diaspora.

According to the attendees, the weather during the opening parade was not so good as it was raining but even that did not stop them from enjoying the most awaited event in Dominica. The streets came alive with the heartbeat of the Nature Isle’s traditions, featuring the Kalinago Troupes, Sensay, Lapo Kabwit, Darkies, Bann Move, Bwa Bwa and the elegance of the pageantry contestants.

The Ministry of Tourism of Dominica also shared a number of glimpses on Facebook saying, “Not even the rain could dampen the vibes—it only amplified the energy! The Mayor has handed us the keys to the city—it’s officially Carnival Time in Dominica!”

Throughout the parade, there was non-stop bouyon music as Dominica is the home of this traditional music. The opening also welcomed a number of cruise passengers who danced along and were seen captivated by the authentic energy and vibrant atmosphere of the island nation.

There was a huge crowd of visitors who came out to the streets with umbrellas, showcasing everyone’s excitement and love for Dominica’s carnival season. Kicking off at 3 pm, the parade went on till 7 pm, as revellers were not letting the day end.

The carnival will now continue through March 3, 2025, featuring a number of events and activities which will engage everyone in the spirit of the island nation, allowing attendees to indulge in the rich culture and traditions of the Caribbean.

Moreover, a number of local bands including Signal Band, Triple Kay and Chou Poule made the visitors groove on their electrifying beats. With this highly successful opening, people are now looking forward to other events which will be held as part of Mas Domnik 2025.