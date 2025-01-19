Miss OECS 2024 arrives in Dominica to celebrate Mas Domnik

Streets of Roseau will be filled with thousands of people, bringing the carnival spirit to life.

Dominica: Miss OECS 2024 Claire Marissa Smartt has arrived in Dominica and is all set to participate in the highly anticipated opening of Mas Domnik carnival celebrations today (January 18, 2024). Smartt will also be crowing her successor during the 2025 Miss OECS Pageant which will be held at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium on Friday, January 31.

The female is in Dominica to grace the opening of Carnival 2025 in grand style and celebrate the vibrant culture of the island nation. She also spent some time with Secretary General Fenella Wenham and toured across various sites on the island.

The streets of Roseau will be filled with thousands of people today, bringing the carnival spirit to life. The opening event will be marked by an exciting parade featuring the revellers in a diverse array of colourful and unique outfits.

Claire Marissa Smartt will also be joining the fun along with this year’s contestants of this prestigious pageant which will be held as part of the carnival celebrations. While sharing the update, the young female said, “Hello beautiful Dominica. I am Claire Marissa Smartt, your reigning Miss OECS and I am thrilled to let you know that I am here in Dominica to celebrate your opening of Carnival.”

“I am excited to see you and of course I'm excited to see you on January 31st at Windsor Park Stadium as we crown the new miss OECS,” she further added.

Hailing from Saint Lucia, Smartt was crowned Miss OECS on January 12, 2024, and was also awarded with several other awards including Best Swimwear, Best in Carnival Wear, Best in Swimwear, Best in Evening Wear and Best Promotional Video. She is a dynamic female excelling at her professional skills as a dancer and a pageant star.

Since 2020, she has represented her country at international stages including Dubai Expo and various other pageants. The 26-year-old queen is now guiding the contestants of Miss OECS 2025 in their tough journey and is helping them with everything they need in this journey towards the crown.

Miss OECS 2025

This year, the pageant will feature five females competing for the prestigious crown of Miss OECS and she will be crowned by reigning queen Claire Marissa Smartt. Miss OECS 2025 contestants The contestants for the pageant are Shania Samuel from Antigua and Barbuda, Kyanna Dyer from Dominica, Mauricia Barzey from Montserrat, Timiqua B Deterville from Saint Lucia and Lisha Beache from St Vincent and the Grenadines.

These five incredible competitors will be showcasing their strength, beauty and grace as they view for the crown on January 31, 2025.