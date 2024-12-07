Miss Dominica Queen Show 2025 Contestants Unveiled: A celebration of grace, culture, community

While revealing the young females, the Committee noted that each contestant embodies the spirit and cultural richness of their communities, and they will be representing their constituencies with pride.

The Dominica Festivals Committee has unveiled the contestants for the highly anticipated Miss Dominica Queen Show 2025. The five contestants are set to compete in a fierce competition and ready to shine to the prestigious stage.

While revealing the young females, the Committee noted that each contestant embodies the spirit and cultural richness of their communities, and they will be representing their constituencies with pride.

The contestants revealed for Miss Dominica Queen Show 2025 are as follows:

Laveda Liverpool - Representing Giraudel

Meeya Francis - Representing Canefield

Tanisha Balson - Representing Fond Canie

Aliyah Jean Jacques - Representing Canefield

Ruth-Anne Henderson - Representing Pichelin & Grand Bay

The Committee further invited everyone to be part of the event during Dominica’s Independence Season and noted, “Save the date and join us as we celebrate grace, intelligence, and cultural pride during Dominica’s Independence season.”

Notably, the contestants were unveiled during the Miss Dominica Queen Show 2025 Cocktail on Friday, and they dazzled the stage with their ramp walks.

This pageant has long been a prestigious event in the Commonwealth of Dominica and it provides young females of the island with a platform to showcase their potential while promoting the nation’s culture and values on the international stage.

Last year the pageant was won by Kyanna Dyer and she will be passing on her crown to this year’s winner. Dyer also joined the contestants at the cocktail ceremony and she will be guiding them throughout this incredible journey.

Additionally, the CEO of the Discover Dominica Authority, Marva Williams also joined the contestants as they were revealed to the audience and confirmed that the stage is set for a thrilling pageant that promises to captivate both residents and visitors alike.

Williams also expressed her confidence in the fact that the 2025 edition of the pageant is going to be the one to remember as it will show not only the beauty of the participants but also their dedication to community, culture and leadership.