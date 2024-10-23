Registration opens for Miss Teen Dominica 2025

Dominica Grammar School has also launched the auditions for the interested candidates and stated that the chance will be given to the students who are looking to showcase their talents.

Roseau, Dominica: The registration for Miss Teen Dominica 2025 has been opened and the applicants are invited to submit their applications from October 21 to 24, 2024. The pageant is opened to third and fourth form students as it will serve as the platform for the showcase of the local skills.

Dominica Grammar School has also launched the auditions for the interested candidates and stated that the chance will be given to the students who are looking to showcase their talents. The pageant will also enhance the creole culture and traditions of Dominica, providing new opportunities for young talents to showcase their skills.

Notably, Miss Teen Dominica is an annual pageant event, featuring the participation of the young contestant who will represent their schools and communities. The pageant serves as the platform for these contestants who look for ways of enhancing their capabilities and presence in the entertainment industry.

Miss Teen Dominica 2024

Last year, Sherkhia Andrew from Dominica Grammar School won the coveted title of Miss Teen Dominica and represented the country at several other stages. She also secured the crown of Carnival Princess for 2019 and was awarded with the categories including Miss Photogenic, Best Performing Talent, Best in Spectacular Wear, Best Evening Wear and Best Response to Question.

In the pageant, the first runner-up was awarded to Lizanne Cuffy, while Nyanna Stevens was named second runner-up. The six contestants have participated in the event that were named as:

Contestant 1- Nyanna Stevens represented North East Comprehensive School, while contestant 2- Gerishana Gregoire from Pierre Charles Secondary School participated in the pageant. The third contestant Shernia Esprit represented Castle Bruce Secondary School and the fourth contestant Renia Joseph represented Portsmouth Secondary School.

The fifth contestant Lizanne Cuffy represented Convent High School and Sherkhia Andrew was the sixth contestant who represented Dominica Grammar School.

Miss Teen Dominica 2023

In 2023, the pageant was won by Kensiha Antoine who was the student at the Castle Bruce Secondary School. She was sponsored by High Swag Life Store, Vibean Tv and Relgnite.

This year as well, six contestants will be given to chance to represent their schools and community and enhance their skills through different rounds of the pageant.