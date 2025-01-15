Miss Dominica 2025: Names of five contestants revealed ahead of Carnival

Miss Dominica 2025 will be held as part of the carnival celebrations and five young females will be competing for this year's prestigious crown

The Dominica Festivals Committee has unveiled the five contestants for the Miss Dominica 2025, which represent a dynamic range of backgrounds from across the island nation. The first contestant unveiled is Laveda Liverpool followed by Meeya Francis, Tanisha Balson, Aliyah Jean Jacques and Ruth Anne Henderson.

The pageant will take place on February 27, 2025, at Carnival City located in Windsor Park Sports Stadium, Forecourt as part of Dominica Carnival 2025.

The competition this year is fierce with each female having her own unique story to tell. The contestants will be vying for the crown by showcasing their exceptional skills in different segments comprising of the final question answer round.

Dominica Festivals Committee stated that these five young ladies were shortlisted following their performance in swimwear and casual wear competition.

Swimwear Segment of Miss Dominica 2025

Multiple young women participated in the auditions for Miss Dominica 2025, but after several rounds only a few were chosen for the final competition. As part of the selections, a swimwear segment was held

The swimwear segment held as part of the Miss Dominica 2025 captured the contestants wearing Shammah Laurent swimsuit designs which captures the essence of Dominica’s natural beauty. The suits featured a pink hue, mirroring the sunset that paints the island’s sky.

The design embraced the warmth of the golden hour, with intricate details that evoke the landscapes. The committee said that this piece served as a tribute to Dominica’s natural beauty and was perfect to officially launch the contestants to the public.

The photoshoot took place at the InterContinental Dominica Cabrits Resort and Spa and the contestants got their makeup done by Beauty by Angie while the creative directors of the shoot were Leandra Lander and Prince St Jean.

While official unveiling the contestants, the Festivals Committee noted that the pageant will be a competition of beauty, grace and intelligence and it will be a show to remember.

Miss Dominica’s Casual Wear Segment

Meanwhile, the casual wear of Miss Dominica 2025 celebrated Dominica’s monumental achievement at the 2024 Olympics. With grace and determination, the country soared to new heights as Thea Lafond secured the country’s first ever gold medal in the Triple Jump category.

In a bid to honour her huge achievement, Miss Dominica's casual wear segment was a tribute to the island’s sporting excellence, especially in 2024. The contestants were captured in a vibrant and athletic inspired outfit which captured the spirit of Dominica’s sports culture featuring cycling, track and field, football, cricket as well as chess.

The contestants were seen wearing different sports outfits by ‘Sporty Chique by Champagne Reef Divers’ and they were holding different sporting equipment as props, giving a tribute to the sporting industry of the Nature Isle.

Contestants wearing sports outfits in casual wear segment With the two segments of the pageant having already being held, the excitement for Miss Dominica 2025 is increasing and fans are cheering for their favourite females who will be vying for the crown on February 27, 2025.

Mas Domnik – Dominica Carnival

Notably, Miss Dominica 2025 is a major part of the carnival season of Dominica which goes by the name ‘Mas Domnik’. It is a celebration of true culture, safety and community and will be officially opened on January 18, 2025, with an opening parade.

The final parades will take place on March 3-4, 2025, marking the official culmination of this year’s most awaited carnival in Dominica. Between this period, several events and activities will be held which will attract a number of visitors to the island nation.