Sugar Mas 53 Promises To Be the Biggest and Best Yet: Samal Duggins

St Kitts and Nevis: Minister of Creative Economy, Samal Duggins officially launched the highly anticipated St Kitts Nevis National Carnival 2024 aka Sugar Mas 53 during a ceremony held on Tuesday.



The annual carnival this time will be held from December 13, 2024 to January 2, 2025 and will feature a number of exciting events and activities such as jouverts, pageants, soca monarchs and much more.



While announcing its launch, the Minister said that carnival has always been about togetherness and support for all.



He highlighted, "From our cherished folklore and vibrant mas camps to private event promoters, we've stood by them, providing the resources needed to keep the spirit of carnival alive. Let's continue to celebrate and uplift every part of our culture. Remember: There is only one place to be, Sugar Mas 53!"



According to Duggins, the carnival is all about making sure that across the board, they support all. He added that over the years, the administration has done that, they have supported its folklore and the mas camps and also the private event promoter all across the board.



"We have given them the resources that we can extend to them to ensure that they can go on and do what they do," he added.



He further highlighted the efforts being made in making sure that sugar mass is able to plunge above its weight and stand out in the rest of the region as one of the premier carnival.



The Minister further called upon all the promoters to come forward and be part of the Sugar Mas 53 as he believes in promoting the people and developing them in a real way so that is something that he has always advocated for making sure that his team supports the individuals and do it in a very balanced and sustainable way.



While addressing the general public, Minister Duggins remarked that there is no better place, in fact it the only place to be that is Sugar Mas 53.



He invited everyone to be part of the annual celebrations as this year is anticipated to be the biggest sugar mas in the history of St Kitts and Nevis.