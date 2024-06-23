Ebenezer SDA Primary School shines among all in G6NA Dominica

The Ebenezer SDA Primary School made its name by securing the top position for the 2024 Grade 6 National Assessment (G6NA) in Dominica. The result declaration was done on Friday.

Considerably, the second position for the same was secured by Thierry Lauture of St Mary’s Primary. Following it, the third position was again bagged by Andre Barrie who is the student of Ebenezer SDA Primary School.

Adding to it, the fourth and fifth position is bagged by Ken-G Delsol of Kelleb John Laurent Primary School and 11 years old, Qitara Beaupierre of the Pioneer Preparatory School respectively.

The reports have revealed that this year, the aggregate of 920 candidates appeared for the exam. From such a total count, 407 were girls and 413 were boys. With such an exam held, 79 of the total learners got scholarships which are divided as 39 females and 40 males.

Moreover, seventy ( 43 female and 27 male) students were awarded with bursaries. With all the achievements recorded, Pineville Primary School has been announced as the top performing school for the year 2024. This is due to the fact that 5 candidates appeared in the exam and 4 out of them received the scholarships.

Significantly, the students who achieved such positions expressed their joy. Maria Bertrand, who is the first position holder, expressed her pleasure and laid an emphasis on the reason for her continuous practice and the support of her parents.

Meanwhile, Lauture of St Mary mentioned such recognition as a dream and extended an advice to other students to perform their best in the exams. And, the third position holder, Andre Barrie expressed all his happiness and excitement.

He also outlined that his success is the outcome of his long practice as he did a lot of practice. As well, he gave the credits of his success to his parents and teachers who reviewed all his tasks.

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit congratulated all the students and appreciated their efforts. He extended best wishes to all the students who appeared for the Grade 6 National Assessment in Dominica (G6NA).