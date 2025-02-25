Marigot Carnival 2025 kicks off with Pre-J'ouvert experience, thousands join the festivities

The carnival kicked off in spectacular J’ouvert style, setting the stage for an exciting celebration in Marigot as part of the 2025 Dominica Carnival, also known as Mas Domnik.

Dominica: The Marigot Village Carnival 2025 kicked off on Saturday with the much-anticipated "Warm-Up Pre J’ouvert-Experience” and it turned out to be a huge success with hundreds and thousands of revellers joining the celebrations from across the island.

The carnival kicked off spectacularly in J’ouvert style and set the stage for what promises to be an exciting celebration in Marigot as part of the Dominica Carnival also known as Mas Domnik carnival 2025.

The event on Saturday was organised by Classique Sounds and it featured a lot of excitement marked by traditional performers and local bands engaging the revellers as they danced through the streets of Marigot.

Following the huge success of the event, Parliamentary Representative for the Marigot constituency Anthony Samora Charles lauded Corporate Marigot, local businesses as well as community members for their commitment towards ensuring the overall success of the event.

He emphasised that the team effort from patrons, locals and business sponsors along the route played an important role in the success of this year’s celebration. The Parliamentary Representation also reflected on the rich cultural traditions of Marigot and highlighted the involvement of people in carnival and other cultural events over the years.

Charles also expressed his gratitude to Classique Sounds and its partners for delivering a dynamic Pre-J'ouvert experience and allowing revellers to know what they can expect in the future events. He noted that this is just the beginning and there are several other events which are scheduled as part of the Marigot Village Carnival 2025.

MARIGOT CARNIVAL 2025 – UPCOMING EVENTS

The Marigot Carnival celebrations are far from over, with an electrifying lineup of events still to come:

Monday, March 3 – Blue Star J’ouvert

A Marigot staple for over 12 years, this legendary street fête will feature: Water trucks, drink trucks, and music trucks along with electrifying performances from Inches 4RL, Jixel, Edday, and King Dice

Tuesday, March 4 – Mudd Mas 2025: Release De Mudd (6 AM)

Presented by Hot & Cold Bar, this fourth edition of the ultimate mud festival promises to be the biggest and wildest yet, featuring: Blaq Rose Supreme, Synker Supreme, and Ebony Empress

Tuesday, March 4th – Aunty Cheryl’s Kiddies Parade (2 PM)

A cultural highlight of the celebrations, this vibrant parade honors the legacy of Ms. Cheryl Abraham and will be led by: Fyah Stick Lapo Kabwit, delivering a spectacular showcase of Dominica’s rich carnival traditions