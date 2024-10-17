St Vincent man’s public proposal in BVI ends in viral rejection

St Vincent and the Grenadines: In a heartbreaking moment, a proposal in the British Virgin Islands by a St Vincent and the Grenadines man took a turn for the worse when he was left red faced after a very public reaction.



What was meant to be a romantic moment turned into an awkward scene, leaving onlookers in disbelief. Netizens are saying that this one will be talked about for a while now with some laughing at his situation while others are expressing their sympathy.



The video, which is now going viral on Facebook, shows an awkward silence on the woman's face, and she also asks the man to cut the video while her expression clearly indicated "no," as she said "Thank you" before verbally saying "No" in front of a large crowd.





The man who comes inside while holding a plate having a fruit cake glass and a candle on top along with ‘Marry Me’ written with chocolate left the woman who was dressed in a pink dress speechless as she was probably not ready for marriage.



The man who kneels down to ask the love of his life whether or not she would marry him was left disappointed after she said no following which he stood up and left the area.



The couple who was accompanied by their friends were also shocked with the unexpected answer as the female remained calm and quiet while not acknowledging the beautiful gesture. They all gathered to celebrate the 46th birthday of the female with the man wanting to give one of the best surprise to his partner but did not expected this coming.



As the video went viral, netizens came up with different reactions. “Maybe dont try to ruin her birthday with your dusty proposal. Cause if you are going to cuss her while proposing and think she'll say yes,” wrote a user named Desne Perman while another user said, “From the looks of it this woman was finish with him and he just didn't know.”