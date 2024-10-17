Secrets St. Lucia Resort & Spa to open in Jan 2025: A luxurious adults-only escape

Saint Lucia: Hyatt’s Inclusive Collection has announced the official opening date for the Secrets St. Lucia Resort & Spa. Originally scheduled for February 2025, this luxurious adults-only paradise will now welcome guests starting January 2025.



Secrets St. Lucia Resort & Spa is equipped with 355 modern island inspired accommodations and is located within a romantic tropical paradise having exceptional hillside accommodations with panaromic vistas just steps from the golden sands.



Each room as well as suite features a fully furnished private balcony or terrace having appointed amenities along with 24 hour room service as well as a daily refreshed mini bar.



It is perfect for anyone who wants to elevate their experience and can also enjoy resort’s Preferred Club and bask in ocean front bungalows while swimming out suites and enjoying unlimited luxury inclusions.

Interiors of Secrets St. Lucia Resort & Spa The property boasts nine restaurants along with five gourmet à la carte as well as one over-water dining experience that offers a diverse range of cuisines and guests can indulge in an unparalleled culinary experience.



Throughout their stay, visitors can relax and unwind at an expansive pool or indulge in a diverse array of activities including a jogging trail, aerobics, yoga, tennis, pickleball, beach volleyball along with water activities including kayaking, windsurfing and much more.



It is a brand new and luxurious adults-only paradise nestled on the island's breathtaking coast. Visitors can experience world-class amenities, gourmet dining, and serene tropical surroundings, where every detail is crafted for ultimate relaxation and romance.



It is to be noted that this will be the first Secrets Resorts & Spas property in the stunning Caribbean island of Saint Lucia which is a tropical island known for its natural beauty as well as UNESCO listed Pitons.



It will be a captivating haven for honeymooners and romance seekers and complements perfectly the island of Saint Lucia which is known as the best romance destination in the world.