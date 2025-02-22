Marigot gears up for spectacular Village Carnival 2025 with high-energy J’ouvert, cultural festivities

Marigot invites revellers, visitors, and locals to enjoy a unique blend of tradition and modern festivity, featuring vibrant cultural heritage, exciting J’ouvert celebrations, and an unparalleled village carnival experience.

Dominica: The Marigot constituency in Dominica is all set to host an unforgettable Marigot Village Carnival 2025 with an electrifying lineup of events as part of the highly anticipated Mas Domnik 2025.

According to the information, the highly anticipated Paint & Powder J’ouvert Teaser will kick things off today (February 22) from 4 am to 10 am, delivering a perfect fusion of colour and energy. This event will set the stage for the biggest J’ouvert experience yet and will feature Sugar Fire along with top DJs King Spawn, Red Vest and DJ Arputai.

This excitement will continue on Monday, March 3 with an exciting Blue Star J’ouvert which has been a Marigot staple for more than 12 years now. This ultimate street fête will feature drink trucks, water trucks, music trucks and an electrifying lineup of performers Inches 4RL, Edday, Jixel and King Dice.

This event will be followed by Hot & Cold Bar’s Mudd Mas 2025: Release De Mudd on Tuesday, March 4 as from 6 am onwards during which revellers will take things up a notch and this will be the biggest and wildest mud festival yet, said the organisers.

This fourth edition of Marigot Village Carnival promises to be an exhilarating and immersive carnival experience featuring global sensations Synker Supreme, Blaq Rose Supreme and Ebony Empress. Later on Tuesday around 2 pm, the spotlight will turn towards the younger generation with Aunty Cheryl’s Kiddies Parade which is a true celebration of tradition and culture and will honour the legacy of Cheryl Abraham and will be led by Fyah Stick Lapo Kabwit.

The organisers invited everyone to be part of this exciting experience and said that this year’s celebrations are not to be missed. With its deep cultural roots, breathtaking coastal beauty and unmatched carnival spirit, Marigot remains the ultimate carnival destination.

Notably, visitors can begin their carnival adventure the moment their arrive as the constituency is conveniently located Douglas Charles Airport.