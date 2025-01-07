Dominica Grammar School renovations to complete by June: PM Skerrit

“We are looking forward to the completion and the contractors are anticipating June but it will take longer working hours so that is something they are looking to tackle now,” PM Skerrit said.

Dominica: The renovation of the Dominica Grammar School is set to be completed by June this year. Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit visited the construction site and toured the overall development.

He stated that upon completion, Dominica Grammar School will have a modern infrastructure and educational approach. The advancements will allow students to experience a top-class learning environment designed to foster academic excellence and holistic development.

Notably, established in 1893 it is the oldest educational facility in Dominica, among the oldest in the Eastern Caribbean region. The major rehabilitation project was announced in 2021, and was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



During his visit, PM Skerrit also talked to the contractors to ensure that the school is completed within the scheduled time frame.

The video, of the proposed new Dominica Grammar School did rounds on social media back in 2022. Reportedly, the new facility will be equipped with modern classrooms, science and computer labs, training workshops for electricals, auto mechanics and food preparation, carpentry, a greenhouse as well as recreational spaces including a football field and basketball court and other amenities which supports an enhanced educational experience.





PM Roosevelt Skerrit also took the opportunity to meet with the teachers at the Dominica Grammar School. He added that the Government wants to ensure the concerns of the teachers in order to facilitate a modern teaching environment as construction progresses.



He further reported that the contractors will be hiring up to 45 additional employees to accelerate this crucial project’s completion.



As the school was initially slated to be completed by May, PM Skerrit shared the reason behind delay saying that there had been some changes in the overall designs as they are trying to build a modernized structure comprising of all possible amenities.



“We are looking forward to the completion and the contractors are anticipating June but it will take longer working hours so that is something they are looking to tackle now,” he said while adding that while there is a pressure to take the students in, but he does not wish to compromise with the overall integrity and architectural duty of the structure.



He also shared the glimpses of the site on his official Facebook account, and they show major work having already been completed on the structure.



The workers were also seen taking up different parts of the work in order to complete the school by June this year.





Talking about the significance of the school, the Prime Minister said that Dominica Grammar School holds a particular history in the country, and he always felt that the structural and aesthetic appeal of it should be fitting to the contributions the school has made.



Not only this but he also emphasised that the school will be equipped with lifts to ease the physically challenged students in accessing all the areas of the structure. “This is to ensure that any child in any circumstance or any teacher can access every classroom and every washroom and every part of the school,” he added.



Additionally, he talked about the comfort of the teachers and said that a special eating area is being designed, taking in consideration the overall good health practices and to encourage the professionals to not eat at their desks but in that special area.



While ensuring that all aspects have been carefully considered, Dr Skerrit emphasised that proper ventilation and lightning will be available in every classroom to make the environment comfortable for both students and teachers alike.