Dominica set to host inaugural Flavours of the World Festival on Sept 29

Dominica: The Flavours of the World Festival is all set to come to the Commonwealth of Dominica on Sunday, September 29, 2024. This celebration of global cuisine and culture will take place at Forecourt, Windsor Park Sports Stadium from 2 pm to 10 pm.

According to the information, this inaugural festival in Dominica will feature Carlyn XP and the tickets for the same is priced at $100 for adults (includes taster), $20 for children aged 5 to 12 while individuals can also avail VIP Dining at a price of $250.

The event is being hosted in order to support the renovation of the historic Roseau Cathedral which is part of the cultural heritage and tourism product.

Not only this, but this one day event will be filled with a lot of entertainment, food and music featuring several singers from across the world including Marie Pascal from Cameroon, Natacha Ruffe from Martinique, Triple Kay from Dominica, Li Li Octave from Dominica, De Hunter from Dominica, Extasy Band from Dominica and several others.

The visitors will also get the chance to enjoy the exclusive and rich flavours of Venezuela at the Flavors of the World Festival on the 29th.

The organizers invited everyone to be part of this exciting cuisine festival and noted, "Preserving Architectural Heritage: (2024) Supporting Cathedral Renovation. For tickets: https://www.ticketnpass.com/fwf2024. Join us in Celebrating Global Cuisine and Culture."

During the official launch of the festival on August 16 in Dominica, the Public Relations Officer of the Flavours of the World Committee, Lindsay George noted that over the years, Dominica has become a multicultural society.

"We have several nationalities represented, including Chinese, Americans, Haitians, Indians, and Lebanese, just to name a few, and all bring their unique traditions, cuisine, and culture to the Nature Isle," he added.

He further remarked that the Flavours of the World Festival is a celebration of precisely that diversity and it is a festival that will allow the people to experience first hand the vibrant culture and cuisine of every corner of the globe.

George emphasized that the festival provides an opportunity for everyone to journey around the world in one day and not eighty.

He said that the festival will provide the public with the chance to taste foods from many different regions of the world. Also, for some of the food stalls, there will be chefs coming from outside Dominica who will provide a variety of dishes for every taste.

The PRO noted that the entertainment for the festival, the Flavours of the World, will be as varied as the delectable menu.

Along with performances highlighting Dominican culture, from the Kalinago dancers, Jinping dancers, Soca and Boyon artists, the festival will have performances from Africsa, India, Venezuela, Haiti and Martinique. This makes the event one not to miss as it will be full package of food, music and entertainment.