Cynthia Reyes, Sthefany Quiroz launch Belize’s 1st female-led Plumbing and Electrical Company

Two young women from Belize are running a "female led" Plumbing and Electrical Company, two industries majorly dominated by men. Cynthia Reyes (25) and Sthefany Quiroz (23) graduated from ITVET in Orange Walk in 2018.



While Reyes is experienced in Guerra’s Engineering Ltd and Quiroz is an expert at Action One Plumbing.



After gaining almost five years of experience in this industry, both the women decided to open their own business and named it after the initials of their names ‘C & S Solutions’.





They also acknowledged the challenges of working in a male dominated industry and emphasised that women are just as capable and qualified to excel in this field.



As the females shared glimpses of themselves undertaking the task of fitting the Air Conditioners across various households in Belize, the locals took to Facebook to extend support to them and lauded them for bringing a change in the society.



“Congrats, may God continue granting you the wisdom and guidance,” wrote a user named Grimoaldo Cobb while another user said, “Mein! Congrats ladies!!! I'm so excited for my daughter to finish her studies!”. Another local named Nikki Chan appreciated them and emphasised, “These girls have no idea how many doors they have opened for our young girls.”



Moreover, the females also took to Facebook to ask for support from the locals and to call them in need of requirement.



“Feel free to contact us for servicing of ac, installation, troubleshooting and repairs. Electrical and plumbing and refrigerator works as well. We are certified technicians and with 5 years experience, Our supervisors have 10+ years in the field. Contact us at +501-6083802 or 600-2852,” they said.



The females are now looking forward to expanding their business gradually and offering their services across the country.