Stranger Things season 5 shoot wraps – Know cast, release date and insights

The official Facebook page of Stranger Things shared a post on Friday, December 20, confirming the release in 2025.

Stranger Things season 5 wraps up its shoot, generating excitement among fans who have been watching the series since the release of season 1 along with newer fans who are waiting to watch the end of story.

The first four seasons of Stranger Things received immense love from fans and season 5 is already garnering more attention and positive reviews even before its release.

Fans are excited to see their favorite nerds Mike, Will, Lucas, Dustin, Eleven and Max along with detective Jim putting an end to extreme chaos caused at their hometown by Vecna.

Plot and Production

According to the showrunners of Stranger Things, season 5 will reveal more information on the Upside Down, also known as home for Vecna.

Although not much details for the season 5 have been revealed yet, fans are sure that their favorite characters will definitely put an end to Vecna’s chaos.

The production which began in early 2024 and continued for the entire year, making it quite a long period of filming for just eight episodes.

The fans are anticipating that this season should have episodes of longer duration. These expectations arose as the final episode of season 4 was almost two hours long.

Episode Guide for season 5 of Stranger Things

· Episode 1 – The Crawl

· Episode 2 – The Vanishing of ***** Wheeler

· Episode 3 – The Turbow Trap

· Episode 4 – Sorcerer

· Episode 5 – Shock Jock

· Episode 6 – Escape From Camazotz

· Episode 7 – The Bridge

· Episode 8 – The Rightside Up

Cast and Characters for Stranger Things Season 5

The main cast of the series returns in season 5 including Milly Bobby Brown as Eleven, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair, Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield, and Noah Schnapp as Will Byers.

Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Milly Bobby Brown, Sadie Sink, Finn Wolfhard and Noah Schnapp Winona Ryder and David Harbour also returns as Joyce Byers and Jim Hopper along with Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, and Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers. David Harbour, and Winona Ryder This season will also feature some new cast members including Nell Fisher, Jake Connelly, Alex Breaux, and Linda Hamilton.

Rumors surrounding season 5 of Stranger Things

The rumor that has been going around on social media since the release of season 5 episode guide is which Wheeler family member will go missing in episode 2.

Fans are also speculating that some other character might get powers similar to Eleven or whether Eleven will fight alone against Vecna to protect her friends.

Previous seasons tally of Stranger Things

· Season 1: July 15, 2016 (8 episodes)

· Season 2: October 27, 2017 (9 episodes)

· Season 3: July 4, 2019 (8 episodes)

· Season 4: May 27, 2022 (first seven episodes), and July 1, 2022 (last two episodes)

· Season 5: 2025 (8 episodes)