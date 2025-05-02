Dominica kicks off Tourism Awareness Month 2025 with packed May schedule of hikes, culture, events

Dominica aims to highlight its diverse tourism offerings and boost overall tourism by hosting several events.

Dominica is all set to observe the Tourism Awareness Month 2025 throughout the month of May with a number of events and activities. From lush hikes and cultural showcases to youth events and panel discussions — there’s no better time to Experience Dominica Like a Tourist.

While announcing the development and inviting the tourists this month, the Discover Dominica Authority said, “May is all about celebrating The Nature Island and its incredible tourism experiences!” Whether one is hiking to Victoria Falls, joining the Youth Congress or exploring the island with their school or community – May is packed with unforgettable activities for everyone.

Kicked off with International Jazz Day on April 30, the month will continue with Hike Fest 1 – Middleham Falls on May 3 followed by Jazz ‘n Creole on May 4 at Fort Shirley, Cabrits National Park.

On May 6, Minister for Tourism Denise Charles will address the citizens while on May 8, several students will go to a school bus tour followed by Tourism Youth Congress on May 9. Meanwhile, on May 10, WNT Segment 3 will take place from Giraudel to Wotten Waven Departure from Prevo Cinemall Courtyard at 6 30 am.

Also on May 15, Team Culture Community Drive will take place and there will be another School Bus Tour on May 16. The month will feature three more hikes on May 17, 24 and 31.

Through these events, the island nation aims to showcase the numerous tourism offerings available in Dominica and also to promote the tourism as a whole.

Complete Schedule of Activities for Tourism Awareness Month

April 30 – International Jazz Day at Fort Young Hotel

May 3 – Hike Fest 1 Middleham Falls: Departure from Prevo Cinemall Courtyard at 6:30 am

May 4 – Jazz ‘n Creole at Fort Shirley, Cabrits National Park

May 6 – Minister for Tourism Address: Broadcast on Radio Stations

May 7 – Official launch of Tourism Awareness Month and Staycation 2025

May 8 – School Bus Tour

May 9 – Tourism Youth Congress

May 10 – Hike Fest 2 WNT Segment 3: Giraudel to Wotten Waven Departure from Prevo Cinemall Courtyard at 6:30 am

May 15 – Team Culture Community Drive

May 16 – School Bus Tour

May 17 – Morne Diablotin from Prevo Cinemall Courtyard at 6 30 am

May 23 – School Bus Tour

May 24 – Hike Fest 4 Syndicate Nature Trail Night Hike: Departure from Prevo Cinemall at 4 pm

May 28 – Tourism Panel Discussion

May 29 – Tourism Award Gala

May 31 – Hike Fest 5 Victoria Falls: Departure from Prevo Cinemall Courtyard at 6:30 am