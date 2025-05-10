Caribbean Airlines adds extra flights for Dominica’s Creole Festival Season, offers 8% discount

The airline is also offering an exciting discount of 8 percent on these additional services with the booking window running from May 8 to May 31, 2025.

Dominica: Caribbean Airlines is set to introduce additional flights between Trinidad and Dominica between the period of May 8 to October 31, 2025, easing passengers to travel between both destinations. The regional airline is offering these services to serve passengers during the peak busy season for the Nature Isle as it gears up for World Creole Music Festival 2025.

The airline is also offering an exciting discount of 8 percent on these additional services with the booking window running from May 8 to May 31, 2025.

The development was shared by Discover Dominica Authority through its official Facebook account. The authority invited travellers to book now with Caribbean Airlines and use promo code DOM25 for additional discount. “See you in Dominica – The Nature Island,” added the DDA.

The flights come at an ideal time when Dominica is will be hosting the World Creole Music Festival from October 24 to 26, welcoming a number of music enthusiasts from across the region and beyond.

Schedule of Additional Flights between Dominica-Trinidad

While the booking period for these flights will remain open from May 8 to 31, 2025, the travel period will be from May 8 to October 31, 2025. The airline will offer its services on every Wednesday, Sunday, Thursday and Monday.

Trinidad to Dominica – Flight BW262 will offer its services on Wednesday and Sunday, and it will depart at 8:15 am and will arrive around 10 am to Dominica.

Dominica to Trinidad – The return flight BW263 will offer its services on Wednesday and Sunday, and it will depart at 1:45 pm and will arrive at 3:30 pm.

Trinidad to Dominica – Flight BW402 will provide its services on Thursday, and it will depart from Trinidad at 8:30 am and will arrive in Dominica at 10:10 am.

Dominica to Barbados – Flight BW402 will offer services on Thursday and will depart at 10:55 am and will arrive in Barbados at 11: 55 am.

Barbados to Trinidad – Flight BW413 will provide its services on Thursday and will depart at 1:15 pm and will arrive in Trinidad at 2:15 pm.

Dominica to Trinidad – Flight BW243 will provide services on Monday and will depart at 2:10 pm and will arrive in Trinidad at 3: 50 pm.