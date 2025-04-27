KLM Royal Dutch Airlines set to resume direct flights to Barbados this winter

Flights will operate three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays, using the modern Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

Barbados: Netherlands based KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has announced its plan to return to Barbados this winter with its scheduled services from Amsterdam. Beginning from October 26, 2025, the service will run through March 26, 2026, giving people with more options to travel on this route.

According to the information, the flights will run three times in a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays through their state-of-the-art aircraft Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

While sharing the development, Minister of Tourism and International Transport, Ian Gooding-Edghill said that the re-introduction of a direct service from KLM is an additional vote of confidence in the island of Barbados as a destination.

He added that this expanded collaboration is part of Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc’s strategic focus on boosting European arrivals and reducing seasonality. With this new service, Barbados will benefit with an additional 4,125 seats to Barbados from continental Europe, further complementing other services such as Condor from Frankfurt.

“New reintroduction of the KLM service to Barbados is a further vote of confidence in Barbados as a destination. Our expanding and increasing hotel room inventory, um, provides another opportunity to sustain the growth in airlift that we're experiencing in Barbados,” he added.

The Tourism Minister mentioned that his team is very focused on the European market, and the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc office in Europe has been given a very clear mandate to increase arrivals from that market. “The airlift strategy that we have put in place, and certainly since I've joined the ministry just over two years ago, is contributing immensely to the growth and development of the airlift in Barbados,” he said.

Moreover, CEO of BTMI, Andrea Franklin emphasised that the successful resumption of this route shows the strength of Barbados’ strategic negotiations and its dedication towards growth in major European markets.

BTMI’s Director of Europe Tracy Jones also emphasised that the additional connectivity would make it much easier than ever for business, leisure and diaspora travellers to experience the magic of the island nation.