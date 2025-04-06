Barbados named world’s most expensive country in 2025

Despite offering more affordable options in the Caribbean, Barbados has become the most popular choice for visitors, according to the survey.

Barbados: A Caribbean Island, Barbados has been named as the world’s most expensive country to travel to in 2025. According to a recent survey, tourists from across the globe visit the island nation for part of their vacations due to its scenic landscape and magnificent beauty.

The survey added that Barbados has turned out to be the most popular choice of the visitors despite having many other cheap and easy options in the Caribbean region. It is also considered a firm favourite among Americans who are seeking a Caribbean break.

The survey also showcased that the travellers also found several best deals on insurance and financial products in Barbados. The location is highly popular among tourists with hefty prices, however, there may be plenty of budget-friendly places to travel across Barbados.

It is closely followed by several other places in the Caribbean Islands due to their magnificent landscape, adventures and the natural beauty. According to the survey, Barbados will cost the average tourist a whopping £264 ($342) per day.

The study in the survey has ranked around 131 countries based on several factors including accommodation, transport and food. The cost has been determined for one person who is spending one day in different tourist places.

Meanwhile, most of the expensive countries were located in the Caribbean. The list also named the United States, Switzerland and the UAE as the expensive countries.

In addition to that, several countries such as Belize, Jamaica, and Puerto Rico were considered cheap in the survey as the vacation could be completed for under $1000 a week.

Notably, Barbados is one of the most beautiful destinations of the Caribbean due to which it has welcomed 176,667 overnight visitors from the United States in 2023. It is considered one of the best tourist arrival data in the Caribbean region.

Barbados is known for its tourist appeal packed full of hidden gems, especially for honeymooners, families and solo travellers.