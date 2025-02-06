Frontier Airlines: Antigua, Puerto Rico flight to restart this month, fares start from $79

Relaunched flights on the popular route offer fares as low as $79 for advance bookings, providing a major boost for tourism.

Antigua and Barbuda: Frontier Airlines has announced to re-launch their flights from Puerto Rico to Antigua from 15 February onwards. The new route will provide low-cost airfare and connect Luis Muniz Marin with Antigua’s VC Bird International Airport.

The fares on the relaunched route will be as less as $79 if passengers' book in advance. The return of these affordable flights on this highly anticipated route will be a major push for tourism.

The officials from the VC Bird International Airport said that they are thrilled with the announcement, adding that the low-cost carrier will allow for more passengers to take benefit.

Frontier Airline also invited people to take advantage of the low fare offers, adding that the seating is limited on their inaugural flight.

Antigua and Barbuda is continuing to boost their position as a regional travel hub with the introduction of new airlines and expanded flight routes. Minister of Tourism Charles Fernandez highlighted the development as crucial for sustaining the record-breaking tourism growth of the country.

Fernandez said that increasing airlift is a major priority for the island nation as they work to enhance connectivity and make it easier for visitors to reach the twin island nation. He added that the team’s strategic efforts to attract new airlines and expand existing routes have been showing significant positive results.

He further said that airlines such as Frontier and Sunrise Airways have introduced new routes, increasing regional as well as global connectivity. Also, airlines such as American Airlines, British Airways and JetBlue have increased their services to Antigua, adding several direct flights from the United States, United Kingdom and Canada.

Furthermore, the newly opened Barbuda International Airport is set to accommodate larger planes, facilitating seamless travel between both the islands.