Over 16000 cruise visitors arrive in Antigua aboard four vessels simultaneously

The simultaneous docking of these cruises highlights the island's growing appeal to international cruise lines and their passengers.

Antigua and Barbuda: Four magnificent cruise ships brought a total of 16,166 passengers to Antigua Cruise Port on January 31, 2025, marking a huge milestone for the cruise industry. The port was thriving was huge activity as the thousands of visitors disembarked and explored the various local offerings of the island.

Several of these guests also had booked pre-packaged tours during which they visited the local tourism hotspots, giving huge business to local vendors, cab drivers and tour guides.

The cruise ship arrivals included P&O Cruises' Iona, carrying 6,612 passengers, Cunard's Queen Mary 2, which anchored offshore and tendered via Ferry Pier with 3,694 visitors, Celebrity Cruises' Celebrity Beyond with 4,585 visitors, and Explora Journeys' Explora 2 with 1,275 visitors.

While sharing the glimpses of the cruises docked at the port, the authorities called it a huge milestone and said that this remarkable day highlights the strategic position of Antigua as a premier cruise destination. “We are proud to provide world-class service and seamless operations for cruise lines, guests, and crew members,” it added.

The docking of these cruises simultaneously on the port showcases the growing appeal of the island among the international cruise lines and its passengers.

Maiden call of Iona

The first cruise ship of the day was Iona which is one of the largest cruise ships of P&O Cruises. The vessel arrived in Antigua for its inaugural call with a whopping 6612 passengers.

The arrival of this cruise gave a major boost to the 2024-2025 cruise season as more than 6000 passengers disembarked at Heritage Quay on Friday, marking a historic moment for the cruise tourism of the island nation.

The ship’s arrival also created economic opportunities for local vendors, tour guides and taxi operators which enhanced income for small business owners. The tourism officials welcomed the vessel with a traditional plaque exchange ceremony and cultural performances to celebrate the collaboration between Antigua and Barbuda and P&O Cruises.

The plaque exchange ceremony was held onboard the cruise and Captain Martin Allen who has earlier visited the port with Britannia led the vessel’s arrival while the cruise’s Events Manager Mayur provided a guided tour and hosted the team for an onboard experience.

The tourism officials now looks forward to welcoming the cruise back to the island nation and towards a continued partnership.