WINAIR celebrates launch of inaugural flight to Barbados, Saint Lucia, St Vincent

This expansion by the air carrier marks a major step forward in making regional travel more accessible that will foster Caribbean unity and will boost the economies

In a significant development, WINAIR has officially launched its flights to Barbados, Saint Lucia and St Vincent and the Grenadines during the busy winter season.

This expansion by the air carrier marks a major step forward in making regional travel more accessible that will foster Caribbean unity and will boost the economies. Winair will operate twice weekly on Tuesdays, direct to Saint Lucia from St. Marten and on Saturdays via St. Vincent.

Initially the flight made stop in Barbados on November 15, 2024 following which it travelled to St Vincent on November 16 before finally arriving to George F.L. Charles Airport in Saint Lucia.

The flight received warm welcome both in St Vincent and Saint Lucia, marked by huge ceremonial celebrations.

As the flight arrived in St Vincent and the Grenadines, CEO of the Argyle International Airport Josette Greaves and CEO of the SVG Tourism Authority Annette Mark met with representatives from Winair on its inaugural flight to SVG.

Meanwhile, the officials of the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority also extended a warm welcome to the flight and said that the day marks a milestone for air travel in the Caribbean region as WINAIR’s flight 873 made its inaugural visit to George F.L. Charles Airport (SLU) in Saint Lucia.

The flight which originated from Princess Juliana International Airport in St Maarten (SXM) made a brief stop at Argyle International Airport (SVD) before arriving in Saint Lucia.

Upon their arrival, passengers were given a warm welcome with special welcome packages which set the overall tone for an exciting new travel connection in the region.

The occasion was further celebrated with a traditional plaque presentation ceremony during which the Chairman of the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority Thaddeus M. Antoine and his team officially welcomed the distinguished guests.

Notably, the distinguished guests which joined the event included Hans van de Velde, CEO of WINAIR, Naomie Mazzola, WINAIR's Social Media Manager, and Roberto Gibbs, the airline's CFO, all of whom were recognized for their significant contribution to this new route.

Moreover, the inaugural flight also symbolized strengthened ties between the islands and further boosts Saint Lucia's connectivity within the Caribbean.

The officials of the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority noted that they are now looking forward to seeing more travellers experience the beautiful sights and culture of Saint Lucia, all of which will be made more accessible through enhanced air travel options.

As the flights on this new route was launched, the CEO of the air carrier, Hans van de Velde outlined that his team was happy to facilitate the passengers from Saint Lucia, St Vincent and Barbados to connect via St Maarten airport to several destinations in the USA, Canada and the rest of the globe. He noted that this achievement is a true testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire team.

Also, the CEO of Princess Juliana International Airport, Brian Mingo expressed his delight over this new route and called for passengers to arrive to St Maarten with increase convenience. He said that connecting these islands is not only important for tourism but also serves as an economic lifeline.

Mingo further added that the air carrier plays a major role in making these hub connections possible through Princess Juliana International Airport in St Maarten and establishing this link is necessary for the prosperity of the islands.

The schedule of the airline to these destinations is as follows:

Thrice a week flight between St. Maarten and Barbados, with further connections available to Martinique and Dominica

Twice a week flight between St Maarten, Saint Lucia and St. Vincent, including connections between Saint Lucia and St. Vincent