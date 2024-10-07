WINAIR seeks approval to begin flights to Barbuda following Intl Airport opening

Antigua and Barbuda: Tourism Minister Charles Fernandez has revealed that regional airline WINAIR has applied for permission to fly into Barbuda, which will mark a significant step towards improving the island's regional connectivity.



According to Fernandez, Winair’s interest in the island is a clear sign of the island’s growing potential as a premier tourism destination.



While announcing the development, the Minister remarked that they would not have applied if they had not seen the value in Barbuda’s development.



The development also came as part of broader efforts by the Ministry of Aviation to expand access to the island nation.



Fernandez further revealed that his team is carrying talks with American Airlines, among others, to explore international flight options and bring more international passengers to Barbuda.



With increased interest from airlines, the Minister noted that Barbuda is poised to become more accessible to visitors and investors alike, further opening the door towards economic growth.



The Tourism Minister expressed optimism that the arrival of more airlines will boost Barbuda’s position as an emerging destination in the region.

This came after the opening of the international airport in Barbuda, namely Burton Nibbs International Airport.



The official opening of the new international airport on last Tuesday marked a significant milestone for the island’s economic development. It is expected to bring numerous benefits to the sister island of Antigua as well.



Notably, the grand opening was a momentous occasion, featuring RT Performers who were honoured to be part of this historic event. The vibrant cultural entertainment also featured the graceful Madame Fancy, towering Stiltwalkers, traditional Sensayin vibrant madras, and the lively Blacks John Bull, celebrating Antigua & Barbuda’s rich heritage.



The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Gaston Browne along with other cabinet ministers, who all expressed their optimism in the future of the project, saying that it will bring substantial boost to the overall economy.



Within a week of the airport’s launch, WINAIR has showcased its interest to fly to the island, showing that the project will be yielding fruitful results in near future.