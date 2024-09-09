Monday, 9th September 2024
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Winair Expands Curaçao Flights: 9 weekly services from St Maarten starting Sept 19

According to the information, the airline will be offering a total of nine weekly flights between the two nations and this significant increase in service will offer travellers with more options and flexibility to plan their trips.

Monday, 9th September 2024

St Maarten based regional airline Winair is all set to add flights to Curaçao from September 19 onwards. This expansion is anticipated to meet the rising demand for air travel between St Maarten and Curaçao and will boost the connection between these two destinations. 

According to the information, the airline will be offering a total of nine weekly flights between the two nations and this significant increase in service will offer travellers with more options and flexibility to plan their trips. 

The flight schedule between St Maarten and Curaçao from September 19 is as follows:

WM801

Thursday:
    - SXM (St. Maarten) to BON (Bonaire): 10:00 - 12:15
    - BON to CUR (Curacao): 12:55 - 13:25
    - CUR to SXM: 13:55 - 16:20

Sunday:
    - SXM to BON: 10:45 - 13:00
    - BON to CUR: 13:30 - 14:00
    - CUR to SXM: 14:40 - 17:05

WM803

Thursday and Sunday:
    - SXM to CUR: 08:30 - 10:50
    - CUR to BON: 11:30 - 12:00
    - BON to SXM: 12:30 - 14:55

Tuesday:
    - SXM to CUR: 08:30 - 10:55
    - CUR to BON: 11:25 - 11:55

WM804

Tuesday:
    - BON to CUR: 12:35 - 13:05
    - CUR to SXM: 13:35 - 16:05

WM805

Monday, Friday, and Saturday:
    - SXM to CUR: 08:30 - 10:55
    - CUR to AUA (Aruba): 11:30 - 12:10

Wednesday:
    - SXM to CUR: 07:30 - 09:55
    - CUR to AUA: 10:30 - 11:10

WM806

Monday, Friday, and Saturday:
    - AUA to CUR: 12:40 - 13:15
    - CUR to SXM: 13:55 - 16:15

Wednesday:
    - AUA to CUR: 11:40 - 12:15
    - CUR to SXM: 12:55 - 15:15

Apart from the expanded Curaçao service, the air carrier is also excited to unveil its winter schedule for the Aruba, Bonaire, and Curaçao islands. While Curaçao will benefit from ten weekly flights connecting it to St Maarten, five weekly flights to and from Aruba as well as three weekly flights to and from Bonaire. 

Also, Aruba will have five weekly flights to Curaçao and St Maarten while Bonaire will provide three weekly flights to Curaçao as well as St Maarten. 

Monica Walker

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Uncategorised

Hashtag Dominica campaign to bring independence joy to social media

Monday, 9th September 2024

Uncategorised

VIDEO: How is the Caribbean doing following a devastating hurricane seaso...

Monday, 9th September 2024

Uncategorised

‘Focused’ Usain Bolt preparing for final races

Monday, 9th September 2024

Uncategorised

JCTU joins chorus against Scotia's transitional changes

Monday, 9th September 2024

Uncategorised

Saint Lucia named 2018 World's Leading Honeymoon Destination

Monday, 9th September 2024

India all set to open its embassy in Dominican Republic
Uncategorised

India all set to open its embassy in Dominican Republic

Monday, 9th September 2024

Saint Lucia unveils Calypso Tent Schedule to take place as part of Lucian Carnival 2024 (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

Saint Lucia unveils Calypso Tent Schedule to take place as part of Lucian...

Monday, 9th September 2024

Trinidad and Tobago

Young woman dies after being knocked down by drunk driver in Trinidad

Monday, 9th September 2024