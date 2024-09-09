Winair Expands Curaçao Flights: 9 weekly services from St Maarten starting Sept 19

According to the information, the airline will be offering a total of nine weekly flights between the two nations and this significant increase in service will offer travellers with more options and flexibility to plan their trips.

St Maarten based regional airline Winair is all set to add flights to Curaçao from September 19 onwards. This expansion is anticipated to meet the rising demand for air travel between St Maarten and Curaçao and will boost the connection between these two destinations.



The flight schedule between St Maarten and Curaçao from September 19 is as follows:

WM801

Thursday:

- SXM (St. Maarten) to BON (Bonaire): 10:00 - 12:15

- BON to CUR (Curacao): 12:55 - 13:25

- CUR to SXM: 13:55 - 16:20

Sunday:

- SXM to BON: 10:45 - 13:00

- BON to CUR: 13:30 - 14:00

- CUR to SXM: 14:40 - 17:05

WM803

Thursday and Sunday:

- SXM to CUR: 08:30 - 10:50

- CUR to BON: 11:30 - 12:00

- BON to SXM: 12:30 - 14:55

Tuesday:

- SXM to CUR: 08:30 - 10:55

- CUR to BON: 11:25 - 11:55

WM804

Tuesday:

- BON to CUR: 12:35 - 13:05

- CUR to SXM: 13:35 - 16:05

WM805

Monday, Friday, and Saturday:

- SXM to CUR: 08:30 - 10:55

- CUR to AUA (Aruba): 11:30 - 12:10

Wednesday:

- SXM to CUR: 07:30 - 09:55

- CUR to AUA: 10:30 - 11:10

WM806

Monday, Friday, and Saturday:

- AUA to CUR: 12:40 - 13:15

- CUR to SXM: 13:55 - 16:15

Wednesday:

- AUA to CUR: 11:40 - 12:15

- CUR to SXM: 12:55 - 15:15



Apart from the expanded Curaçao service, the air carrier is also excited to unveil its winter schedule for the Aruba, Bonaire, and Curaçao islands. While Curaçao will benefit from ten weekly flights connecting it to St Maarten, five weekly flights to and from Aruba as well as three weekly flights to and from Bonaire.



Also, Aruba will have five weekly flights to Curaçao and St Maarten while Bonaire will provide three weekly flights to Curaçao as well as St Maarten.