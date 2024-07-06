Friday, 19th July 2024
Nevis: Premier Brantley unveils newly paved road in Butlers Village

He thanked the Minister of Public Works, Spencer R Brand, and his team, including Director Jevon Williams, Danny Williams, and the entire paving crew for this good work.

Saturday, 6th July 2024

Nevis: Premier Brantley unveils newly paved road in Butlers Village (PC - Facebook)
St. Kitts and Nevis: Premier of Nevis Mark Brantley announced the completion of the main road in Butlers Village, which will ease the residents to commute easily.

While sharing glimpses of this completed road on his official Facebook page, he said, "To the good people of Bulters, your road is now complete." Premier Brantley also thanked Minister Alexis Jeffers, whose vision was to improve the entire stretch of road in Butlers. He noted that Jeffers pushed hard to get it done, which is why he highly commends him. He also called on the people to remember Alexis when they drove on this brand-new road in Nevis.

Moreover, he thanked the people of Butlers as they have been patient with the administration and added, "We hope that this new road and overall improvements to properties along the road brings you many years of smooth driving and enhance your property values."

Premier Mark Brantley noted that the roads are now wide and smooth and urged everyone to resist the temptation to speed and to please drive responsibly.

[gallery size="full" columns="2" ids="72885,72886"]

Meanwhile, the minister also took to Facebook to express his delight over the completion of this project and said, "I am so delighted to see the completion of this project. Let me thank the residents of Butlers for their cooperation and patience."

He further expressed his gratitude to the partners Nevlec, Digicel, Flow, and the Nevis Water Department for partnering with the Public Works Department in the execution of this project.

The Minister further called it a 'long journey' and thanked the god that the team got it done while doing many other things.

The Nevis Island Administration is continuously working to enhance the island with several major projects, including roads and infrastructure. This will make the island a premier destination for all people.

