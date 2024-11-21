Frontier Airlines to resume nonstop flights to Antigua and Barbuda from February 2025

Beginning from February 15, 2025, the air carrier will provide once a week services into the island nation from the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Antigua and Barbuda: The US-based low cost carrier, Frontier Airlines, has announced to resume nonstop service into the VC Bird International Airport in Antigua and Barbuda.

The service is expected to introduce yet another option for travellers to experience the beautiful paradise.

While announcing the development on its official Facebook account, the airport authorities noted that right after Valentine’s Day next year, February 15, the low cost carrier Frontier will be resuming service into Antigua’s VC Bird International Airport.

The authorities noted that this would not be Frontier’s first inaugural but like last time only they expect the welcome to be really special. They further noted, “We're indeed happy to welcome them back!”

Meanwhile, Vice President of Network and Operations Design of Frontier Airlines, Josh Flyr, said that the airline cannot wait to make their return to Antigua and Barbuda and bring the ultra low cost travel flight back to this stunning Caribbean destination.

He further added that the team is looking forward to being an affordable and convenient travel partner for both local consumers that are looking to travel across the Caribbean, the United States and beyond and also for tourists that are coming to visit the islands.

Additionally, Minister of Tourism of Antigua and Barbuda, Charles Fernandez expressed his excitement over the return of the airline to the twin island nation. He said that his ministry is thrilled to welcome Frontier Airlines back to the island nation and 2024 is well on its way to being an exceptional year for the destination and the year is marked by phenomenal growth in tourism arrivals.

He added that this additional service from Frontier will position the twin island nation strongly to continue this year’s record breaking figures into 2025.

The CEO of Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority, Colin C James also emphasised the significance of the service to the destination while saying that at a time when demand for the destination is at an all time high, the airline’s return will allow them to boost the regional connectivity and provide travellers with several options for travel to the paradise.