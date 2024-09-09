CTO elects Barbados as Chairman: Ian Gooding Edghill to lead for next 2 years

Barbados: The Caribbean Tourism Organisation, earlier this week, announced the election of Barbados as its new Chairman for the coming two years.



This crucial election was held during the CTO’s Ministerial Council meeting which took place last Tuesday in Cayman Islands and coincided with the organisation’s annual SOTIC - State of the Tourism Industry Conference.



According to the information, the Minister of Tourism of Barbados, Ian Gooding Edghill will be assuming the chairmanship of the Council of Ministers as well as Commissioners of Tourism while CEO of Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc Andrea Franklin will serve as the Chairman of the Board of Directors.



Barbados will be succeeding the outgoing chair Cayman Islands which will be led by Minister of Tourism Kenneth Bryan and Director of Tourism Rosa Harris.



During the meeting it was also noted that the tenure of Cayman Islands was marked by various achievements for the CTO which includes the election of a new Secretary General and CEO Dona Regis Prosper, re engagement of members, welcoming back Bermuda and US Virgin Islands, launch of a reimagine exercise to boost the organisation and increased internal and external communication efforts.



In addition to this, the outgoing Chairman Kenneth Bryan commended his team and said that he hopes that he is leaving the organisation in a stronger position and well placed to meet the various opportunities and the challenges ahead.



Incoming Chairman Ian Gooding-Edghill expressed his thankfulness for the huge opportunity to lead the CTO. He noted that everyone is in this together and they have a lot of work to do. He also took the opportunity to thank his colleague Minister Bryan for all that he contributed over the past two years.



Also, the members expressed their appreciation for the outstanding leadership of Minister Bryan and Director Harris over the past two years.



The members further acknowledged their commitment, tireless efforts as well as vision which they said have undoubtedly boosted the CTO and has set the stage for continued progress under the new leadership team.