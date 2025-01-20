Monday, 20th January 2025
Caribbean Airlines announces additional flights between Miami-Trinidad for Carnival 2025

Caribbean Airlines announces additional flights from Ft Lauderdale, Miami, and Orlando to Trinidad for Carnival, with fares starting at $316.

Trinidad and Tobago: With a highly successful carnival season being anticipated in Trinidad and Tobago, Caribbean Airlines has announced additional services from Florida to the twin island nation. The additional airlift is scheduled for the end of February till March 6.  

The carnival this year in Trinidad and Tobago is set for March 3-4 and this additional service will allow a huge number of visitors to travel to the Caribbean and attend the festivities.  

While announcing the development through its official Facebook account, the airline said, “Let the Carnival countdown commence! Jet set to the fetes in Trinidad with flights from Ft. Lauderdale, Miami, and Orlando. Book now: https://ow.ly/EeQ350UG100.” 

Notably the flights will serve across Florida with services to and from Ft Lauderdale, Miami and Orlando. Beginning from $316, the fares for the flights vary according to the date and the destination.  

Schedule of Caribbean Airline’s additional flights between Trinidad-Florida  

According to the information, these additional services will be provided from Saturday, February 22 to Thursday, March 6, 2025.  

Saturday, February 22 

Flight BW480 will depart from Trinidad at 10:10 am and will arrive in Ft Lauderdale at 1:15 pm 

Return flight BW481 will leave from Ft Lauderdale at 3:15 pm and will arrive in Trinidad at 8 pm 

Sunday, February 23  

Flight BW482 will leave Trinidad at 8:30 am and will arrive in Orlando at 12 noon while the return flight Bw485 will depart Orlando at 2:25 pm and will arrive in Trinidad 7:30 pm. 

Monday, February 24  

Flight BW486 will leave from Trinidad at 3:05 pm and will arrive in Miami at 6:10 pm while the return flight BW485 will leave from Miami at 8:10 pm and will arrive in Trinidad at 12:55 am 

Wednesday, March 5 

Flight BW488 will depart from Trinidad at 9 pm and will arrive in Miami at 12 05 am 

Thursday, March 6 

Flight BW489 will depart from Miami at 2:05 am and will arrive in Trinidad at 6:50 am 

Sunday, March 9 

Flight BW482 will leave Trinidad at 8:30 am and will arrive in Orlando at 12 noon while the return flight Bw485 will depart Orlando at 3:25 pm and will arrive in Trinidad 7:30 pm. 

