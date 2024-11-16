Caribbean Airlines adds flights between Florida and Trinidad for Carnival 2025

Between February 23 and March 6, 2025, the air carrier will offer additional flights for the patrons seeking to attend the highly anticipated carnival schedule to take place from February 27 to March 5.

Trinidad and Tobago: Caribbean Airlines has announced additional flights between Trinidad and Florida for the upcoming Carnival Season in the twin island nation.

Between February 23 and March 6, 2025, the air carrier will offer additional flights for the patrons seeking to attend the highly anticipated carnival schedule to take place from February 27 to March 5.

While announcing the development on its official Facebook account, the airline invited everyone to book their flights at the earliest and be part of the exciting carnival season.

The airline noted, “The Carnival season just got better! We're adding extra flights from Trinidad to Florida, so you don’t miss a beat.”

The cost of the round ticket flight on this route begins from USD 338.30 and the duration of the same will be three hours 45 minutes.

The airline will offer flights both to Orlando and Miami from Trinidad, allowing more passengers to enjoy the fun offered during the carnival.

The schedule of the additional flights between Trinidad and Florida is as follows:

Trinidad to Orlando – Flight BW482 will serve on Sunday, February 23. The flight will leave Trinidad at 8 30 am and will arrive in Orlando at 12 noon.

Orlando to Trinidad – The return flight BW 485 on Sunday, February 23 will depart at 2:25 pm and will arrive at 7 30 pm

Trinidad to Miami – Flight BW 486 on Monday, February 24 will depart at 3 05 pm and will arrive at 6 10 pm

Miami to Trinidad – Flight BW 487 on Monday, February 24 will leave at 8 10 pm and will arrive at 12 55 am

Trinidad to Miami – Flight BW 488 on Wednesday, March 5 will leave at 9 pm and will arrive at 12 05 am

Miami to Trinidad – Flight BW489 on Thursday, March 6 will leave at 2 05 am and will arrive at 6 05 am in Trinidad

These flights will ease passengers providing them with not only convenient but also affordable options to travel on this route.

Trinidad and Tobago Carnival 2025

The carnival is one of the highly anticipated festivals will takes place in Trinidad and Tobago and every year it attracts a number of people from across the region and the globe as the diaspora also comes back home for the carnival season.

The celebrations for this festival will begin as early as November 17, 2024 and will culminate on Saturday, March 8, 2025. The events will comprise of Parade of Bands, pageants, jouverts, parades and much more.

It is being anticipated that the carnival next year will attract a lot more visitors than the usual, giving a major boost to the overall economy of Trinidad and Tobago and placing it on the world map once again.