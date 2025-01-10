Trinidad and Tobago gears up for 35th St James Children’s Carnival Parade

Trinidad and Tobago is all set to celebrate 35 years of the St James Children’s Carnival Parade on Sunday, February 23, 2025, from 1 pm to 6 pm. The annual parade will take place on Western Main Road, St James, starting at COURTS, Long Circular Road and ending at George Cabral Street.

The parade will feature junior masquerades who will be in a vibrant showcase of creativity, competing for top titles like King and Queen of the Bands, Best Traditional Mas and much more.

The competition this year will convene under the theme of ‘One Community One Spirit’ and is open to all junior bands, school and non-school and individuals. Among the categories which are being contested this year are King and Queen of the Bands, Band of the Year (Mini, Small, Medium and Large), Male and Female Individual of the Year, Best Traditional Mas and Best St James Band.

Registration opens for St James Children’s Carnival Parade

While sharing the details of the event, the organisers said that the registration for the same commences on Monday, January 13 for online applicants while in person registration will take place from February 4 to 19 at 16, Ranjit Kumar Street between 1 pm to 5 pm.

Notably, the St James Children’s Carnival Parade has become a fundamental part of the island nation’s carnival celebrations rivalling its adult counterpart in costumery and attendance attracting a growing registration of more than 50 bands with over 200 individuals.

This Parade was the brainchild of deceased Ken Valley MP and was continued by Ms Yvonne Mungal and the St James Working Council until her passing in 2022. This year the parade will be produced by a selected committee comprising of individuals of various expertise and skills.

This event aims to bring together friends, families and visitors for a day filled with fun, creativity and connection while also providing a chance to foster a sense of community and collaboration among local businesses and organisations.