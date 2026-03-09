Dr Denzil Douglas joins Commonwealth Foreign Ministers Meeting in London for strategic talks

Dr. Douglas said that the Commonwealth, as a group of 56 countries, should use its united voice to support all members, especially small and vulnerable states like St. Kitts and Nevis.

St. Kitts and Nevis: Minister of Foreign Affairs of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr Denzil Douglas arrived in London on Saturday evening to begin three days of multilateral and bilateral meetings. Following his arrival, he joined fellow Foreign Ministers and Heads of Delegation for a special retreat under the framework of the Commonwealth Foreign Ministers Meeting (CFAMM).

Sharing the development on Facebook, Dr. Douglas said that during his intervention, he emphasised that the Commonwealth, as a family of 56 independent countries, must use its collective voice to advance the interests of its member states, especially small and vulnerable states like St. Kitts and Nevis.

“I also highlighted the importance of consultation and ensuring that every voice around the Commonwealth table is heard,” he added.

This CFAMM is significant as it signals the start of Commonwealth Day activities, marked every year on the second Monday in March. The 26th meeting brings together Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers to address the role of the Commonwealth in a fast-changing international landscape; and explore impactful and transformative solutions to unlock opportunities together for shared prosperity across the Commonwealth, in the face of a fractured global climate.

It is the first time that Foreign Ministers come together within the platform of an executive retreat, which will provide a plan of action for a bold, practical Commonwealth. This is Secretary-General Botchwey’s second meeting with Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers at CFAMM.

Foreign ministers will shape policy priorities leading up to the 28th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), to be held in Antigua and Barbuda from 1-4 November 2026.

Antigua and Barbuda will provide updates on the CHOGM preparations, consider reform proposals and discuss Member Country situations

Dr. Douglas was supported by Dr. Kevin M. Isaac, High Commissioner and Thouvia France, Counsellor at the St. Kitts and Nevis High Commission in London during the recent meeting.