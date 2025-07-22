Trinidad man accuses Caribbean Airlines of dishonesty over July 20 flight disruption

Mukesh Harrikissoon disputed the airline’s claim on Facebook, saying passengers were indeed inconvenienced that day.

Port of Spain, Trinidad: A local from Trinidad has publicly called out regional air carrier Caribbean Airlines for what he described as a misleading statement regarding flight operations on July 20, 2025.

Mukesh Harrikissoon took to Facebook to dispute the claims made by the airline that ‘no passengers were inconvenienced’ on that day. Through a video message, Harrikissoon said that his wife, Raj Harrikissoon and his son Miles Harrikissoon were among those impacted by a disrupted flight from Port of Spain to Tobago.

Saying that, “Caribbean Airlines, you fell in your own trap, you all put out a circular stating that no passengers were inconvenienced on July 28th, 2025,” the passenger said that he has saved all advisories and correspondence sent by the airline to his family and intends to send a formal letter with evidence.

He said that he is planning to keep the boarding passes to confirm and show everything.

“The fact is do not displace a child from a flight on three occasions two different times and then say no passengers were displaced,” said Harrikissoon. “That is dishonesty at the highest level from our only air carrier between Trinidad and Tobago.”

He also asked the airline not to degrade themselves to the level that they are doing it. He added that he is not interested in slander or bacchanal but wants transparency and truth from the national airline.

Notably, the video came soon after the airline took to Facebook to share a notice stating that contrary to information circulating online, no confirmed passengers travelling on the domestic airbridge between Trinidad and Tobago on July 19 and 20 were displaced to accommodate Government officials.

The airline also claimed that all passengers holding confirmed bookings on both days were accommodated on their booked flights and several persons travelling on standby were also served.

As of now, the airline has not commented on the recent allegations circulating online by the local citizen.