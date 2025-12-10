Belize: Ferry operator injured after boat reportedly sped off during docking

He signaled the boat operator to slow down, and while the ferry initially reduced speed, a sudden acceleration caused the ferry handle to strike him on the right arm as he tried to lower the cable.

Belize: A 28-year-old ferry operator has reported being injured while working at the San Estevan Ferry on Sunday afternoon. The man told police he was assisting a green and white boat approaching the landing when the incident occurred.

According to the report, he signalled the boat operator to slow down and the vessel initially reduced speed. As he attempted to lower the ferry cable, the boat suddenly accelerated which caused the ferry handle to strike him on the right arm. He immediately felt pain and noticed a cut wound with blood running down his arm.

The operator said the boat captain ignored him and sped away. He later learned that the man is known by the name Rastaman James. A medico legal form certified the injury as wounding. Police have recorded his statement and are looking for the individual involved.

Police have since recorded his formal statement and have begun efforts to track down the individual believed to be responsible. Investigators are reviewing information from residents and others who were near the ferry at the time. Authorities are also working to determine whether the captain’s sudden acceleration was accidental or a deliberate disregard for instructions.

As of now, the incident remains under investigation and authorities are urging anyone with information about the whereabouts of the suspect to come forward to assist with the ongoing inquiry.

