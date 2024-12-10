Tuesday, 10th December 2024
Pays Dominica Yachting Festival is returning for its 3rd edition from March 22-30, 2025

PAYS which is dubbed as Portsmouth Association of Yacht Services is packed with adventures, tours, culture, sessions, clean ups and so much more, featuring different land and sea experiences for yachters and locals alike.

Dominica: The 3rd edition of the highly anticipated annual Pays Dominica Yachting Festival is all set to return from March 22 to 30, 2025. 

PAYS which is dubbed as Portsmouth Association of Yacht Services is packed with adventures, tours, culture, sessions, clean ups and so much more, featuring different land and sea experiences for yachters and locals alike. 

The weeklong adventure will also feature lively beach parties, casual sailboat racing and much more, all in the Nature Island of Dominica

The event is perfect for people seeking stunning landscapes, vibrant culture or simply the ultimate sailing experience, Dominica offers a yachting experience like no other. 

The organisers of the festival took to Facebook to invite everyone to register themselves for Pays. “The third annual PAYS Dominica Yachting Festival, with a weeklong program of tours, beach parties and casual sailboat racing, is scheduled to take place March 22-30,” they noted. 

They further asked interested sailors to register themselves by visiting paysdominica.com.  

This annual week of festivities aims at displaying sincere appreciation to the yachting community and introducing the beautiful island through tours, beach activities, entertainment, community service as well as local culinary art. 

The schedule of Pays Dominica Yachting Festival 2025 is as follows:

DAY ONE: Saturday 22nd March 2025  

8:00am Registration of all participating yachts all day  

7:00pm Welcome Reception and Oldie Goldie Dance  


DAY TWO: Sunday 23rd March 2025  

9:00am Cabrits National Park/ Fort Shirley Historical Tour with Dr Lennox Honychurch 

9:00am Ken Gussie’s Cultural Tour of Portsmouth  

3:00pm Indian River Row Boat Tour with drink and local snack  

7:00pm Sunday Night Barbecue with rum punch and DJ Music  


DAY THREE: Monday 24th March 2025  

8:00am Kalinago Heritage Experience Day Tour during which participants will visit various points of interest in the Kalinago Territory as well as Kalinago Barana Aute (Kalinago Village by the Sea) to experience the natural heritage, traditional knowledge and practices, and culture of the indigenous people of Dominica (Lunch at the Kalinago Barana Aute)  

6:00pm Skippers’ Briefing for the Yacht Race  


DAY FOUR: Tuesday 25th March 2025  

9:00am Yacht Race from Portsmouth to Mero  

12:00pm Mero Beach Community Experience: Cultural Spectacle and Barbecue Night  


DAY FIVE: Wednesday 26th March 2025  

9:00am Yacht Race from Mero to Portsmouth  

7:00pm Wednesday Night Barbecue with rum punch and DJ Music, and, Prize Giving Ceremony for Yacht Race 


DAY SIX: Thursday 27th March 2025  

8:00am Nature Island Water World Experience Day Tour during which the participants will visit Champagne Beach, TiTou George, Trafalgar Waterfalls, Roseau Valley Geysers as well as Roseau Valley Hot Spring Baths. (Lunch in Roseau Valley)  

7:00pm Lionfish Dinner with rum punch, DJ Music and Movie  


DAY SEVEN: Friday 28th March 2025  

8:00am Community Service Day Projects: 1. Tree Planting 2. Grocery Hamper Distribution 3. House Painting 4. Beach/ Coastal Clean Up 5. Hiking Trail Clearance/ Clean Up of 13th Segment of the Waitukubuli National Trail (Penville to Capuchin) 6. Lion Fish Hunt  

7:00pm Appreciation Dinner, Awards and Entertainment Night  


DAY EIGHT: Saturday 29th March 2025  

1:00pm Beach Day/ Sports Activities  

7:00pm Band Splash/ Caribbean Flavours Night with Cash Bar and Food  


DAY NINE: Sunday 30th March 2025  

8:00am Church Services  

7:00pm Sunday Night Barbecue with rum punch and DJ Music 

