Attorney Desrie Markham crowned Antigua and Barbuda Queen of Carnival 2024

Antigua and Barbuda: Desrie Markham proudly took home the crown of Antigua and Barbuda Queen of Carnival 2024, with Dominique Trotman coming in as 1st runner up and Shania Samuel as 2nd runner up. The event took place on July 21, 2024 as part of the highly anticipated carnival.



The winner also secured two other awards during the glamorous night for the Most Photogenic Contestant and for the Best Evening Gown. This showcases her gracious charm which won the hearts of the judges and the audiences alike.



Following the win, Markham was seen engaging with several children and teenagers across the island nation. She said, “The greatest part of this experience is knowing that I can be a role model to little boys and girls like this superstar!”



Notably, Markham is an Attorney who was called to the Bar in December, 2022. Though currently employed as a Crown Counsel II in the Attorney General’s Chambers, she has been a member of the National Youth Theatre for the past seven years.



This makes her latest achievement more satisfying as he can inspire other girls to follow their dreams despite of the situations they are facing in their lives.



The pageant was very exciting with each contestant giving their best throughout the segments, making it a tough choice for judges to choose one among the seven as winner.



There were five segments including evening gown, costume, performing talent, swimwear and question and answer, on the basis of which each female contestant was judged, leading to the selection of a winner.

The complete results of the Queen of Carnival 2024 pageant is as follows: