Friday, 9th August 2024
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Attorney Desrie Markham crowned Antigua and Barbuda Queen of Carnival 2024

The winner also secured two other awards during the glamorous night for the Most Photogenic Contestant and for the Best Evening Gown. This showcases her gracious charm which won the hearts of the judges and the audiences alike.

Monday, 22nd July 2024

Antigua and Barbuda: Desrie Markham proudly took home the crown of Antigua and Barbuda Queen of Carnival 2024, with Dominique Trotman coming in as 1st runner up and Shania Samuel as 2nd runner up. The event took place on July 21, 2024 as part of the highly anticipated carnival.

The winner also secured two other awards during the glamorous night for the Most Photogenic Contestant and for the Best Evening Gown. This showcases her gracious charm which won the hearts of the judges and the audiences alike.

Following the win, Markham was seen engaging with several children and teenagers across the island nation. She said, “The greatest part of this experience is knowing that I can be a role model to little boys and girls like this superstar!”

Notably, Markham is an Attorney who was called to the Bar in December, 2022. Though currently employed as a Crown Counsel II in the Attorney General’s Chambers, she has been a member of the National Youth Theatre for the past seven years.

This makes her latest achievement more satisfying as he can inspire other girls to follow their dreams despite of the situations they are facing in their lives.

The pageant was very exciting with each contestant giving their best throughout the segments, making it a tough choice for judges to choose one among the seven as winner. 

There were five segments including evening gown, costume, performing talent, swimwear and question and answer, on the basis of which each female contestant was judged, leading to the selection of a winner.

The complete results of the Queen of Carnival 2024 pageant is as follows:

  • Miss Antigua Barbuda Queen of Carnival 2024 is Desrie Markham Delegate #2, Miss Rawdon and Associates
  • 1st Runner Up - Dominique Trotman Delegate #6, Miss Antigua & Barbuda Port Authority 
  • 2nd Runner Up - Shania Samuel Delegate #5, Miss Liat 2020
  • Miss Congeniality - Kevinya Joseph Delegate #3, Miss Cool and Smooth
  • Most Photogenic - Desrie Markham Delegate #2, Miss Rawdon and Associates
  • People’s Choice Award - J’amalyn Stevens Delegate #4- Miss Kennedy’s Club Ltd 
  • Best in Interview - Chandera Codrington Delegate #7, Miss Furniture Gallery
  • Best Swimwear - Kevinya Joseph Delegate #3, Miss Cool and Smooth
  • Best Performing Talent - Shania Samuel Delegate #5- Miss Liat 2020
  • Best Costume - Chandera Codrington Delegate #7, Miss Furniture Gallery
  • Best Evening Gown - Desrie Markham Delegate #2- Miss Rawdon and Associates

Monica Walker

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Edmund Bartlett
Uncategorised

Bartlett says Jamaica now boasts most seamless airport system in region

Monday, 22nd July 2024

Uncategorised

Dominica moving towards renewable energy, World Bank approves $27 mn geot...

Monday, 22nd July 2024

Donald Gibson (deceased)
Uncategorised

One dead among two teenagers stabbed by a man in Guyana

Monday, 22nd July 2024

Premier of Nevis, Mark Brantley, was delighted to join the Prime Minister of the country, Dr Terrance Drew at Taiwan's National Day.
Uncategorised

Participation of PM Drew, Premier Brantley at 111th National Day of Taiwa...

Monday, 22nd July 2024

Dominica to set stage for Jazz ‘n Creole 2024, exciting fringe events beginning tomorrow
Uncategorised

Dominica to set stage for Jazz ‘n Creole 2024, exciting fringe events beg...

Monday, 22nd July 2024

St Kitts and Nevis CBI Programme becomes win-win solution for HNWIs looking secure life (PC - Facebook account of My St Kitts)
Uncategorised

St Kitts and Nevis CBI Programme becomes win-win solution for HNWIs looki...

Monday, 22nd July 2024

American Airlines flight 850 skids off runway amid heavy rain in Jamaica (PC - Facebook)
Caribbean

American Airlines flight 850 skids off runway amid heavy rain in Jamaica

Monday, 22nd July 2024

Policeman and wife robbed, beaten by armed men in Trinidad
Caribbean

Policeman and wife robbed, beaten by armed men in Trinidad

Monday, 22nd July 2024